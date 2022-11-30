Shamrocks hope experience, confidence results in trip to Lincoln

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball hopes the third year is the charm. The Shamrocks enter the new season with a hunger to get over the district final speed bump.

Scotus returns the majority of its roster that went 16-9 and lost to St. Paul in overtime in the district final. In 2021, the Shamrocks lost to Broken Bow by 10 points in the district final.

“We’re very young, but we have a lot of returners from last year. We have a lot of potential for growth,” Shamrocks senior Libbie Brezenski said. “We had a lot of close games last year, so we’re looking to finish them and make state this year after districts last year.”

For seniors Libbie Brezenski, Hailey Steffensmeier, Maysa Kuhl and Sierra Kravig, the district final defeat has provided fuel heading into this season.

“It was tough because we went and watched the games at state last year and we were there kind of thinking we should be here. We beat GICC, we lost by eight to North Bend,” Brezenski said. “It was close games with all those state teams, so we just feel like we deserve to be there too. I think it’s motivating us this year because we’ve had two heartbreaking district losses, so we’re OK. This is our year this time.”

Shamrocks head coach Jarrod Ridder said the returners had to do a lot of different things last season depending on the game and situation.

“There’s just so many different decisions and different things that happen that you can’t necessarily replicate in practice. You got to get used to seeing a lot stuff to make decisions, so all of that experience I think will be very valuable for us this year,” Ridder said. “It’s proven that even in practice because the practices we have are very competitive and that’s only going to lead to us making more of those game-like decisions on a consistent basis.”

The experience will be vital as Scotus navigates a tough schedule. It opens the season at home against the reigning Class C-2 state champions Hastings St. Cecilia on Thursday.

Following that, it faces C-2 state qualifier West Point GACC, C-1 state third place GICC and D-2 state runner-up Humphrey St. Francis in three straight road games.

“That’s the joys of being at Scotus. We’re accepting of that challenge, but the reality is we have to play really well from the get-go, which is kind of a fun deal,” Ridder said. “You get to know right where you’re at right away and know where we need to grow, which is good.”

Last season, the Shamrocks averaged 38.4 points per game and allowed 31.2 points per game. Steffensmeier said with the experience of this group, it’ll allow them to see the court better.

“We’ve been shooting a lot, so now we know we can make it,” Steffensmeier said. “We just have to go out and do it in the game, not rush yourself and make sure that we’re taking good shots. If we take good shots, we can make them.”

Kravig said they’ve been watching film of practice, which is something they didn’t do last year. The senior said it’s been helpful.

“We had a lot of games where we just didn’t win because we didn’t score enough. Our defense really kept us in a lot of games,” Brezenski said. “Defense just came a lot easier for us, so if we have both sides now, we’re going to have a pretty good weapon.”

Scotus chases its first state tournament appearance since the 2017-18 season when it was state runner-up. Ridder said he believes in the team’s high ceiling.

“Our goal is to be the best team we can be at the end of the year and get as good as we can get. For Scotus and for us, can we just develop consistency offensively and that starts with our coaching staff doing a great job,” Ridder said. “We have kids that are going to grow and learn and do a lot of great things for us. I have no doubt that we’re going to have a good offensive campaign this year.”