Shamrocks' hot shooting propels girls to fifth straight win, boys bounce back

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball posted its most points in a game in eight years Tuesday in a 73-37 win over the defending Class D-1 state champions Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

The Shamrocks were led by Hailey Steffensmeier's 23 points, along with her five rebounds and two steals. In total, eight Shamrocks scored.

"I thought we played with great pace, so we were able to create some advantages for our team by pushing the pace down the court. We passed the ball really well," Scotus girls basketball head coach Jarrod Ridder said. "I think we had like 21 assists on 28 field goals, so we just did a great job of attacking, creating easier opportunities for our teammates and sharing the basketball."

Kaelyn Dierman ended the night with nine points. Larkyn Mahoney and Maysa Kuhl recorded eight points each and Quinn VunCannon finished with six points.

For the first time since Feb. 6, 2014, Scotus scored 73 points in a game. After scoring less than 40 points in their first two games, the Shamrocks are averaging 58.6 points per game on their five-game winning streak.

Last season, Scotus scored more than 50 points just twice. This year, it's eclipsed the that mark five times.

"I think our kids have a lot of belief in themselves, which is the biggest thing. We shot the ball really well (on Tuesday) and they have the ability to that because the kids are talented," Ridder said. "That's the No. 1 thing. We just got to play with pace. We just got to continue to believe in each other and ourselves that we can get it done."

Scotus allowed less than 40 points for the third straight game Tuesday. Ridder said he wanted them to pressure HLHF as much as they can.

"We just did a good job with a couple of back pick offenses and not giving up layups and that sort of stuff," he said. "We just did a good job making them take jump shots. We didn't let them take layups."

The Shamrocks enter the Christmas break at 5-2. They'll head to Lakeview for the Columbus Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament Thursday to face Schuyler. On Friday, Scotus will take on either Lakeview or Twin River.

"From starting 0-2 to winning five games in a row, we just feel we've gotten better. Our kids have really chose to work hard in practice and do things with intensity," Ridder said. "Because of that, I think we've really grown so we just like to continue to practice hard and play hard and continue to get better."

Scotus boys def. HLHF 47-35: Just like the girls, the Scotus boys knocked off a defending state champion Tuesday defeating last year's C-2 state champs.

After both teams were squared 20-20 at halftime, the Shamrocks outscored the Bulldogs 27-15 for the 12-point win.

"It was a scrappy win. They're (HLHF) in a little transition phase. They graduated a lot of height and a lot of athleticism, but they play extraordinarily hard. I think the scores at halftime and at the end of the third quarter pretty much describes how they played," Scotus boys basketball head coach Mike VunCannon said. "In the fourth quarter, when we had to make plays and come up with defensive stops, we made the plays and that was pretty gratifying for the kids."

Max Wemhoff led Scotus with 16 points on eight made field goals with 12 points coming in the second half. Jackson Heng posted another double-figure scoring game with 13 points on three 3-pointers. Owen Lindhorst posted a season-high seven points.

Tuesday was Heng's third game in double-figures as he looks to help fill the void left by Caleb Cameron's season-ending injury. On defense, the junior took the responsibility of defending Bulldogs' top scorer Sage Frauendorfer in the second half.

"He's (Heng) not forcing things," VunCannon said. "He is a great leader on the floor. He's a very, very good competitive that's for sure."

Frauendorfer led the Bulldogs with 11 points, all coming in the first half. Jacob Preister scored six points in the second half and Easton Baumgart also ended with six. After making nine field goals in the first half, HLHF knocked down just six in the second half.

It was the lowest scoring performance of the season for HLHF. Its previous low was 43 points.

"Our game plan was to keep them out of the paint. They're very good of driving and creating things for their teammates, so we had to keep them in front of us," VunCannon said. "If they did get in the paint, to wall up and make them take tough shots. That's what we did in the second half."

With Tuesday's win, Scotus surpassed last season's win total of three. It improved to 4-2 heading into next week's holiday tournament. The Shamrocks will face Schuyler Thursday followed by Twin River or Lakeview on Friday.

"We have our team goals. Our team's goal is to win our sub (district) in February and have the chance to go play in a substate game and get to Lincoln," VunCannon said. "Those are our goals, so all those goals are all still in front of us. The boys are very focused, humble and hungry. That's what we've been preaching. Stay humble, but stay hungry."