Shamrocks overcome early adversity in subdistrict title win

Scotus Central Catholic knew it was in for a battle in Thursday's Class C1-8 subdistrict final against David City.

The Shamrocks, coming off a win in the semifinals over Lakeview, faced a 19-4 Scouts team headlined by two seniors, Neely Behrns and Emily Johnson, who have been a problem for opposing defenses all season long.

They were up to their old tricks in Thursday's first quarter, scoring a combined 11 first-quarter points while giving David City a 12-8 lead. Scotus switched to a triangle-and-two defense and flipped the momentum for a 49-33 win and a second straight subdistrict title win over David City.

"Twenty-three (Behrns) and 20 (Johnson) for David City are really talented. We had a heck of a time guarding them. Their other players just play so well off them that they're really just a challenge to guard," Scotus head coach Jarrod Ridder said. "We got in early foul trouble and I thought we responded well with just playing through some of that stuff. Our triangle-and-two just came up really big in the second half and just really limit what 23 and 20 can do."

The change in defense ignited a 12-2 run to give the Shamrocks a 20-14 lead. The halftime advantage was five. In the third quarter, they blew the game open after two three-pointers from Emma Brezenski, one from Kaelyn Dierman and a bucket from Hailey Steffensmeier to make it 34-20.

That surge gave Scotus a 41-24 lead heading to the third. The 'Rocks managed to close out the game behind a balanced scoring effort. Dierman led the Shamrocks with 15 points, Brezenski posted 13 and Steffensmeier recorded a dozen.

"We just made some shots. Ultimately, that was the biggest thing," Ridder said. "We were able to get some stops, too, which helped. Our ability to make shots against their zone was kind of key."

Grace Mustard scored the first six points for Scotus, but she took an early seat on the bench with two first-quarter fouls. The Shamrocks, however, were unfazed by the adversity.

"Grace (Mustard) is obviously really talented on offense, but a really talented defensive player as well. We just kind of kept playing. We put a hard schedule in so that's just a product of that," Ridder said. "With that, we always face adversity with the team we play, and tonight was no different. They handled it really well and kept playing."

Dierman sung the praises of her freshman point guard.

"So impressive," Dierman said of Brezenski. "Everyone that I talk to about her I'm like, 'She's crazy. She's a freshman.'"

As one of just two freshman on the roster, Brezenski has fit right in as a key contributor.

"Coming off junior high, I didn't really know what to expect," Brezenski said. "The coaches give me a lot of confidence and with my teammates helping me gain that confidence has helped a lot during the season."

Next up for Scotus will be a district final next week with the opponent still to be determined. It'll be the second straight district appearance as SCC hopes to reach state for the first time in four years.

"We know the routine. We know how it's going to go. I also think with the schedule... just the schedule you play and preparing for tough opponents also helps," Ridder said. "You prepare because you kind of understand what it's going to take to kind of where you want to go."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

