PIERCE - Scotus Central Catholic traveled to Pierce for Tuesday's Class C1-4 district final.

In front of a standing-room-only crowd, the Shamrocks were eyeing their first state tournament appearance in six years. However, the turnover bug bit them in a 45-26 defeat.

The Shamrocks trailed 18-3 after the first quarter due to eight turnovers. Scotus cut the deficit to 14 late in the second quarter, but it would be the closest it got.

"We came out timid as much as we preached not to. I don't think it was anything like they didn't think they can compete. We just turned it over," Shamrocks head coach Mike VunCannon said. "We turned it over way too many times in the first half. You can't do that against Pierce. They're just too well-coached, too well-prepared."

The main source of Scotus' turnovers in the first quarter was when they passed the ball into the paint to either senior Jack Faust or sophomore Max Wemhoff.

With Pierce senior Ben Brahmer standing tall at 6-6, numerous deflections led to transition layups on the other end.

The Bluejays finished the game with 19 points off 15 Scotus turnovers.

"We just weren't patient enough in the first quarter," VunCannon said. "We wanted to get those post touches, but you have to understand that if they're in help, we got a backside guy open and we just didn't see that well enough (tonight) in the first quarter."

Pierce seniors Abram Scholting led all scorers with 14 points along with four steals. Brahmer and senior Colby Anderson posted 13 points each with Anderson knocking down three 3-pointers.

"They shot the ball very well. I think No. 12 (Anderson) had three or four threes, which was our game plan to go," VunCannon said. "We were going to have somebody beat us. We didn't want it to be the Scholting and Brahmer show."

The turnovers disrupted Scotus' offense as they finished with a season-low 26 points. It was the first time all season the Shamrocks scored less than 33 points.

Cohen Pelan scored a team-high eight points making five of six free throw attempts. Jackson Heng finished with five points and Blake Wemhoff tallied four points off the bench.

Scotus called its first timeout trailing 7-1 with 3:17 left in the first quarter following a Scholting 3-point play after Bohden Jedlicka got the Shamrocks on the board with a free throw.

Faust scored his lone field goal of the game out of the timeout, but Pierce went on a 13-0 run over 3:33 on a pair of threes from Armstrong, a triple from Brahmer and two layups following steals from Scholting.

Pelan ended the run 47 seconds into the second quarter after drawing a foul on a putback attempt off his own miss.

Blake scored on a putback of his own with 4:05 left in the first half to cut the deficit to 22-7. Pelan knocked down a three with 2:26 on the clock, but a Brahmer field goal on the ensuing possession made it 26-10 Bluejays at halftime.

In the second half, Heng scored the first points to make it 26-12 with Pierce completing the frame on an 11-2 run. Pelan made two free throws for the only other Shamrock points in the third.

Scotus ended a 9:10 scoring drought on a Pelan free throw with 4:29 remaining in regulation with Pierce leading 41-15.

"They're (Pierce) very patient on offense, so that limits your possessions per quarter which is why they don't score a lot of points per game because they're very deliberate in what they do," VunCannon said. "We just weren't very efficient in the first quarter obviously getting down 18-3 right off the bat. You tip your cap to Pierce because they know what they're doing, they know what their roles are. We got beat by a better team (tonight) that's for sure."

The Shamrocks ended the game with an all-senior lineup of Mason Roberts, Blake, Jedlicka, Brennen Jelinek and Alex Ferguson.

Ferguson recorded a steal leading to a layup and a 3-point opportunity for Jedlicka. Ferguson scored the final points of the season on a layup with 13.1 seconds remaining plus the foul on a putback off his own miss.

Along with Faust, they engineered a 13-win improvement this season as the Shamrocks ended the season 17-8.

"Our six seniors have created something, something that's going to live on longer obviously their playing careers so we're really excited about that," VunCannon said. "You can tell how much they're respected by their classmates because their classmates were still in the game. You would have thought it was a two-point game there at the end. That shows what kind of people they are and what kind of character they have as seniors."

The Shamrocks will return the core of its roster next season. Heng led the team in scoring 9.5 points per game as he'll be a senior next year. Max, Pelan and Owen Lindhorst will all return as junior starters.

They'll also have Caleb Cameron back as a junior. Cameron started the first three games and scored 31 points before suffering a season-ending injury.

"It's only going to make those kids work harder. We have a really good core," VunCannon said. "We have three outstanding juniors that'll come and then obviously we have a very solid sophomore core. They'll take this and run with it."