Shamrocks put defensive clamps on Lady Vikes

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball, who allowed just six points in Thursday's win over Schuyler, held Lakeview to a season-low 21 points.

On the other end, the Shamrocks earned double-digit point efforts from senior forward Hailey Steffensmeier and junior forward Joanna Rusher in a 39-21 victory to win the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament.

"I just thought we did a really good job of preventing them from turning the corner on their offense and getting layups. We did a really good job also of just contesting their outside jump shot," Shamrocks head coach Jarrod Ridder said. "I was really proud of them. They did a great job rebounding. They're big and athletic and can hurt you there. We did a good job of running and racing to get ourselves some easy layups."

The Lady Vikes ended the night shooting 25% from the field, making four field goals in each half. They were also 1-for-8 at the free-throw line.

Scotus scored the first eight points of the game on a Kaelyn Dierman 3-pointer, buckets from Maysa Kuhl and Rusher and a free throw from Steffensmeier. Tori Osten got the Lady Vikes on the board with 2:02 remaining in the first quarter.

Osten combined for seven of Lakeview's 10 first-half points as Kiara Kula knocked down a 3-pointer in the final minute of the first half. Steffensmeier and Rusher combined for all nine Scotus points in the second quarter to grant the Shamrocks a 23-10 halftime lead.

Just like in the first quarter, the Lady Vikes went nearly six minutes before registering points. A Taylor Helms field goal with 2:33 left in the third cut the deficit to 28-12.

Scotus took a 33-12 lead into the fourth following a 3-pointer from Larkyn Mahoney and a field goal from Maysa Kuhl to beat the buzzer after a pair of Shamrock offensive rebounds.

The Shamrocks maintained the healthy lead through the final whistle, ending the game shooting 43%.

"Scotus controlled the tempo. They got up and down the floor faster than us and got some easy baskets because of that. It took us a while to score, so we felt the score stretched on us and mentally that was really hard on us," Lakeview head coach Monte Jones said. "In the second half, I thought we stabilized and we fought and we found defensively what worked for us and we were better in transition so we got some things to build on."

Rusher led all scorers with 12 points, shooting 6-for-7 from the floor, along with seven rebounds. Steffensmeier ended the night with 10 points and six rebounds. Kuhl made four field goals to end the night with nine points.

The two forwards have fed off each other all season, scoring double-figures in the same game five times this season.

"It's been really fun to play with Joanna (Rusher). We're able to see each other," Steffensmeier said. "I'm usually low post and she's usually high post and we can get the ball to each other. We see each other really well. I love being able to play with her."

Osten led Lakeview with nine points on 3-for-8 shooting. Helms posted eight points and Kula tallied four points to comprise the scoring.

Lakeview dropped to 6-3 and it'll host Douglas County West on Thursday. While the Lady Vikes continue to hold their opponents to under 40 points, Jones said for the team to maximize its potential, they need to improve their offense.

"We look at the games that are ahead of us and our conference slate and see how we stack up," Jones said. "First third is done. If we can repeat this again in the second third, we would be setting ourselves up really well."

Scotus improved to 7-2 with all the wins coming consecutively. It'll host St. Paul on Tuesday after the Wildcats ended the Shamrocks' season in last year's district final.

"We started off kind of rocky with two losses, but I feel like we definitely got our momentum, got our confidence to be able to come out and play," Steffensmeier said. "I think we can have a really good season going from here. I hope for state because I feel there's a real possibility of that this year."