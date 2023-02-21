Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview boys basketball played their final regular season game Friday ahead of Tuesday’s subdistrict semifinal.

The Shamrocks defeated rivals Aquinas Catholic 39-37 while Lakeview fell to No. 7 Central City 53-39.

Scotus and Aquinas were tied 37-37 in the final minute of regulation with Scotus possessing the ball.

After calling two timeouts, senior Jack Faust leaned into Sellers for a contested shot in the paint, making it and drawing the foul to put the Shamrocks ahead 39-37 with 9.1 seconds remaining.

Faust missed the free throw with the Monarchs having a chance to tie or win the game. On the ensuing Aquinas possession following a timeout, Garett Novacek missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

“We knew it was going to be a really tough battle. We felt we had an advantage with Max (Wemhoff) and Jack (Faust) in the post. Those two guys really played just a pretty solid game offensively for us,” Scotus head coach Mike VunCannon said. “I thought Aquinas did a really nice job guarding our guards Cohen (Pelan) and Jackson (Heng) and the guys on the perimeter. We ran a play that we hadn’t run all game and Jack really just executed at the end.”

The Shamrocks were led by Max Wemhoff and Cohen Pelan. Wemhoff took advantage of an undersized Aquinas team with 12 points on six made field goals. Pelan made two threes and finished with 10 points. Faust posted nine points.

For Scotus, it was once again their late-game execution that propelled it to the victory. The Shamrocks improved to 6-1 in games decided by four points or less following Friday’s win.

VunCannon said they practice late-game situations with the team either leading or trailing by three with three minutes to go.

“Since the beginning of the year, the kids have been very driven and work very hard. They understand they’re not going to win all those close games, but they play the game together. They play the game as a family and that shows during the tough times,” he said. “When it comes down to crunch time, these guys, they just figure out a way to get it done. It’s not always the same the guys. They just really do a good job of finding the open guy and executing when they have to.”

They concluded the regular season with a 15-7 record after winning just four games last season. It’s the most wins for Scotus since 2016-17 when it won 23 games.

“Couldn’t be happier. If you would’ve told me at the beginning that we would be 15-7, I would have looked at you that you were a little crazy. Now that I look back on the regular season, it really doesn’t surprise me,” VunCannon said. “The kids went into the season with a mindset and a work ethic and they’ve gelled chemistry-wise as a team and a family. It’s not really surprising, however, we’re not done yet either. We have a lot of team goals still left out on the table.”

For the third time this season, the Shamrocks will battle Lakeview in Tuesday’s Class C1-5 subdistrict semifinal at 6 p.m. They’ve beaten the Vikings twice this season, winning 42-40 on Dec. 30 and 53-49 on Feb. 11.

“There really isn’t anything new one team is going to throw at each other,” VunCannon said. “We’re going to try to do some things that maybe they haven’t seen, but when it comes down to it and you see a team for the third time, you know what the personnel is like. It’s just going to come down to the execution, heart and making plays when they count.”

As the No. 1 seed, Scotus earned the right to host the subdistrict tournament. VunCannon said he believes it’ll be an advantage playing on its home court.

“It’s going to be huge because we play the first game Tuesday. We plan on having a very, very strong student section and hopefully get the rest of Shamrock nation to come out. Lakeview is going to bring a lot of fans too,” he said. “I would totally 100% expect their students to show up too. It’s definitely an advantage being on your home court and your own locker room. That makes a big difference.”

Lakeview battled the seventh-ranked Bison in a competitive game. The Vikings trailed 15-9 after one and 33-24 at halftime. Both teams scored eight points in the third before Central City separated themselves with a 12-7 fourth quarter.

The Vikings shot 36% from the field while Central City ended with a 48% field goal percentage. Central City made six threes and forced 17 Lakeview turnovers.

“Really proud of the effort we put out against Central City. Kind of a little bit of a slow start in the first quarter, but not too bad. We finished the quarter strong and then really had a strong finish to the first half,” Lakeview head coach Tyler Colvin said. “Battled tough the whole third quarter. It was really probably the first three minutes of the fourth quarter that got us. We turned it over a couple times, they hit some shots. We lost their best player on a play and he hit a three.”

Turner Halvorsen was the lone Lakeview player in double-figures with 14 points on 5-for-11 shooting and 4-for-6 from the free-throw line. Braxton Borer tallied nine points and Max Fremarek ended with five points.

Lakeview completed the regular season 5-17 and it enters the postseason on a six-game losing streak.

“It’s been tough. When you’re not winning, it’s kind of hard to always see the positives. This group more than any, those losses haven’t really impacted their approach to each day in practice and the effort given. The same can be said for all the games,” Colvin said. “It’s just been one of those years our margin for error has been small. Just been some really good games, close in a lot of them and the ball just hasn’t always went in enough or we haven’t gotten that one more stop or that one more break that we needed to get some more wins.”

The Vikings were right there with the Shamrocks in both meetings this season. They’ll look to get over the hump Tuesday and play spoilers.

“I think the big thing is you got to come out and hit some shots early. We got to defend a little bit smarter than we did the last time we played them. We know they’re really good,” Colvin said. “I’ve been really impressed with just how they’ve always found a way to win close games this year. They are definitely one of those teams that knows how to close out close games.

“We’re hoping to get it into the fourth quarter again and make it a game the last few possessions and hopefully the ball bounce our way and get some breaks here. We know it’s going to be a tough challenge, but I think our guys are up for it. They know what’s on the line.”