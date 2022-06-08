Sibling rivalry highlights Central all-star basketball

Jacob and Jason Sjuts have had their fair share of head-to-head battles throughout the last 18-plus years of sharing a household together. Those opportunities are dwindling, but will likely continue at least during the holidays after the twin brother duo from Humphrey move on to their respective colleges this fall.

Thursday at Central Community College-Columbus might be the last time the two play against each other officially on other teams, at least as official as an all-star game can be.

Jacob will wear the Silver with one other Humphrey player under the leadership of Osceola coach Jason Zelasney. Jason is on the Green Team with two HLHF teammates and playing for his regular coach, HLHF's Joe Hesse.

In the girls game that starts the night's festivities, David City's Sam Schlautman will coach the Green Team that includes two of his players. HLHF coach Kandee Hanzel will be on the bench for the Gray Team with three of her former players alongside her.

The girls start at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys about a half hour after the girls game.

"I'm excited to take the floor with Jason, Cooper and Kyle again. I've spent so much time with those guys over the years that I already miss not seeing them at our summer camps. It will be very strange for all of us playing against Jacob," Hesse said. "I'm hoping to get Jason versus Jacob matchups that make the game competitive. And not only that, we split up some Howells-Dodge players and Columbus players."

Jacob's rosters with Humphrey Saint Francis forward Tanner Pfeifer also includes Columbus High's Ean Luebbe, one from Howells-Dodge, one from Clarkson/Leigh, one from Shebly-Rising City, one from Boone Central, one from Aquinas Catholic and two from Osceola.

Jason and HLHF teammate Cooper Beller have teammates that include Columbus High's Sam Kwapnioski, Scotus Central Catholic's Seth VunCannon, two from Howells-Dodge, two from Clarkson/Leigh and one from High Plains.

In discussions with Zelasney about how to construct the rosters, Hesse said he was open to different scenarios but had to have Howells-Dodge guard Blake Sindelar on his roster. The Jaguars and the Bulldogs have met 10 times over the past four years, and Hesse has seen Sindelar's abilities up close.

HLHF has gone 8-2 in those matchups, including last year's state title game and this year in the first round of state.

"The last two years we've played six times and, man, he is an absolute headache to prepare for," Hesse said. "I'm very excited to have the opportunity to celebrate his big plays and cheer him on for a game."

The boys have much more of a mix of teammates opposing one another than do the girls although there will be some chances for bragging rights in the girls game as well.

Scotus' Kate Maguire (Green) and Grace Mustard (Gray) are on opposite rosters. So, too, are Maddi Vogt (Green) and Saylor Eberhart (Green) and Katee Korte (Gray) of Lakeview. Vogt and Korte also opposed each other the week prior in the all-star volleyball match that went to Vogt's Green Team in five sets. Both were named their team's respective MVPs.

"I just love the all-star atmosphere, getting all the local talent in the same place playing for the love of the game is what is fun for me," Hanzel said. "Obviously, coaching my three one last time is kind of sweet. I just want them to have fun and enjoy the game one more time."

Hanzel is also in the unique position of coaching for three players who her team met in the regular season - Mustard, Kennedy Settje of Clarkson/Leigh and Abby Pieper of Howells-Dodge. HLHF defeated Howells-Dodge twice, Clarkson/Leigh once and suffered one of its six losses to Scotus - the first of the year for the Bulldogs after starting 6-0.

Just about three months later, Hanzel and the HLHF girls were state champions. As she mentioned, one last time together, especially in a championship season, is sort of a cherry on top. Her three players in the game are Addison Schneider, Lexi Frauendorfer and Paige Beller. Those three also played in last week's all-star volleyball match.

"This whole winning the championship stuff just never gets old - just thinking about or hearing someone say something about it brings all the feelings back," Hanzel said. "It all is just super fun."

Of course, Hesse, the Sjuts and Beller know all about that as well. Those three and their head coach delivered a third state championship in four seasons to HLHF and leave with a career that includes an 11-1 mark at state and exactly 100 wins.

