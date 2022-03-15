Six area players make all-tournament team

Area basketball teams were well represented in last weekend's championship games and finish the year well represented as members of the World-Herald and Journal Star All-Tournament teams.

Leading the way was Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family senior Jacob Sjuts as a member of the All-Class boys team in the Journal Star. Sjuts scored 51 points in three tournament games and likely would have had a few more were it not for a fifth foul in the final seconds of regulation against GICC.

Sjuts scored 16 in the first-round win over Howells-Dodge, shot 6 of 11, went 4 for 4 at the line, pulled down eight rebounds and had four assists. His work at the line in the semifinals highlighted a 42-40 payback win over Norfolk Catholic. Sjuts scored 19, was 5 of 8 shooting and 9 of 10 on free throws. He also had eight rebounds and two assists.

The C-2 title game win over GICC included 16 points, 4 of 8 shooting, 8 of 10 at the line and five rebounds.

Twin brother Jason Sjuts scored 35 total points, hit a clutch three-pointer against Norfolk Catholic and scored six combined points in the fourth quarter and overtime against GICC. His final free throw against the Crusaders proved to be the winning point.

Jacob was whistled for his fifth foul with 4.7 seconds left in regulation of the title game. Isaac Herbek, GICC's leading scorer and a career 87% free throw shooter, missed both.

But that provided more than enough fodder for Jason to give Jacob grief at the postgame press conference.

"First off, Jacob has a habit of getting in foul trouble, which makes me really angry," Jason joked when asked a question about finishing the game without his brother. "Honestly, I thought we were kind of done for when Herbek went to the line as an 87% career free throw shooter, and he misses both and we get into overtime. I kind of knew in overtime we were going to need a spark."

Jacob plus David Harmon and Jasen Green Millard North, Quincy Evans of Omaha Roncalli and Cale Jacobsen of Ashland-Greenwood made up the Journal Star all-tournament team. Harmon, Green, Jacobsen, Jake Orr of Roncalli and Josiah Dotzler of Bellevue West were the World-Herald All-Class All-Tournament team.

"I can tell you from first-hand experience that Jason is going to use this in every opportunity he can to get back at his brother," coach Joe Hesse said after Jason's comments. "It's going to come up; it's not going to be pushed under the rug or anything."

Jacob's response: "I could always come back with, it's about time he stepped up."

Jacob and Jason were both listed for the Class C-2 team by the Journal Star and World-Herald. That was also true of HLHF girls center Addison Schneider and guard Lexi Frauendorfer. Paige Beller made the World-Herald D-1 all-tournament team.

Humphrey Saint Francis senior Kaylee Stricklin was listed by both publications in D-2.

Schneider closed out her career with 48 points in her final three games, 17 of 24 shooting and 50 rebounds. Frauendorfer combined for 27 points and 33 rebounds. Beller had 19 points in three tournament games. Stricklin scored 46 points in three tournament games.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

