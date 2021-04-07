Skilled Basketball Academy coming to Columbus

Hitchcock would like to build the academy to the point where 35 fifth through eighth graders and 35 high school players are in the gym. He'd also like as much help or interest from area coaches that want to chip in.

If successful, and if the need is there, Hitchcock could see a second academy opening in the fall.

"A lot of the opportunities kids have in Lincoln and Omaha, I'm not sure they have here," Hitchcock said. "Starting organizations and things that give kids an opportunity to fall in love with the game at an early age and develop skill sets, the wherewithal and the experience to be able to compete at the highest levels when they're in high school is important.

Skilled Basketball Academy is the latest effort by Hitchcock to structure Columbus' youth development in his own image.

Part of the reason he took the job, Hitchcock said, was because Columbus offered the chance to work with youth coaches and develop a program that has roots in elementary that stretch all the way to varsity. Hitchcock had a vision, was uncertain of the true state of basketball at CHS, but always had a direction in mind.

Now, nearly a year since he was hired for the job and nine months after moving to Columbus, Hitchcock is forming that vision based on what he's seen in the Discoverer hoops system.