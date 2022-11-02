Skilled Hoops tryouts to be held in Columbus on Nov. 13

Columbus High School is hosting tryouts for the 2023 spring and summer Skilled Hoops club teams. The tryouts take place on Nov. 13 from 3-4 p.m.

Boys and girls basketball players in fifth through eighth grade are eligible to sign up. Tryouts are free and one can register at skilledhoops.com.

The cost of the spring and summer academy is $700. A non-refundable deposit of $200 is due by Nov. 27 with the remaining amount due by March 26. Uniforms can be purchased separately for $70. It includes five tournaments, team practices and a skill academy for the spring and summer sessions.

Discoverers boys basketball head coach Jordan Hitchcock heads the program. He came from the Lincoln and Omaha areas and he said he saw the opportunities basketball players in those areas got. Hitchcock's goal is to provide the same opportunities for basketball players in the Columbus area.

"For Columbus to really compete at a high level in Class A, the kids in our community need to have the same opportunities that a lot of kids in other places have," Hitchcock said. "That's why we started Skilled Hoops to close the gap between us and who we play."

Last year, players from Columbus, Lakeview, Scotus Central Catholic, Clarkson/Leigh, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Aquinas Catholic and Shelby-Rising City took part in the camp. Lakeview boys basketball head coach Tyler Colvin and Clarkson/Leigh boys basketball head coach Jeff Bachman assisted Hitchcock with the camp.

"The goal is development, so we kind of couple playing in tournaments on a team with skilled work to hopefully give kids a great experience where they're learning a lot and they're falling in love with the game," Hitchcock said. "They're also meeting kids from the area that might go to other schools that also love basketball."

Hitchcock described the importance of getting boys and girls involved with basketball at an earlier age.

"One thing our wrestling program does is they get those kids excited about wrestling at a young age. The parents get bought into it. They've done a really great job. We just have to have more kids competing and doing those things, where basketball is a priority for them," he said. "It's something they enjoy doing and when they're on their own, that's what they choose to do. We have to at a youth level make it exciting where they're learning and growing and it's a positive experience and then we got to have opportunities like this where kids get to go compete against the same level of competition that they're going to face in high school."

For a basketball to develop, Hitchcock said, they have to play year-round. He said if they only pick up a ball during the school season, their skills aren't going to improve.

"One of the things we're able to do through Skilled Hoops is to get everybody in our area together and get kids that love basketball playing in the same gym, learning skills they can take home and work on at home and giving them opportunities sprinkled out through the end of March through the beginning of the May and do the same thing in July," Hitchcock said. "As far as a time on the court, you're getting almost a whole other season and a half because we also do some stuff in the fall with them. That consistent being in the gym and working is going to be huge over time."