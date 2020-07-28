Speed the focus of Lakeview basketball's short summer

Lakeview basketball struggled with consistency in the second year under head coach Tyler Colvin. The Vikings often suffered from self-inflicted wounds, and often at the worst times.
Yet, after a challenging start, and a dip after the turn of the calendar, Lakeview finished with five wins in its final nine games. Thunder Pilakowski emerged as a playmaker on both ends of the court and developed into the focal point of the offense.
But just as quickly as Pilakowski helped form an identity the 6-2 forward has since graduated and left more uncertainty. The remaining roster is lacking in size and has few proven defenders and scorers.
What remains is speed, and lots of it. Harnessing that speed and locating the next crop of difference makers was meant to start this summer.
The pandemic has made much of what was planned impossible and left Colvin with more to do than he had hoped once practice begins in August. Still, there are flashes of potential and an obvious answer to what Lakeview will utilize to find success in his third season: run, run, run.
Organizing that guiding principle into a structured attack was where much of the attention was paid during the Vikings home camp earlier this month.
“We’ve used this week for installation, a bunch of fundamentals, but a lot of it was trying to teach the young kids the offense. So, hopefully, when we come back in November, we can build on a little bit of a foundation," Colvin said. "...We’re definitely trying to spread the floor and play faster; that’s a big change from my first year, trying to get kids to play in transition more and try and take care of the basketball."
Lakeview, like any school its size, has been forced into a balancing act for the month of July. Though open gyms were allowed in June, there were several restrictions. Regular basketball activities were approved for July 1.
That left 31 days to try and fit football, basketball and wrestling training/camps together while also taking into account a high number of athletes who play legion baseball.
Colvin and his staff ran a team camp July 6-10 in the mornings for right around three hours or a little more. The following week the Vikings went to Seward and the Concordia team camp on July 16.
Colvin is also attempting to put together a controlled scrimmage with Arlington, a program coached by a friend of his, but the timing made it impossible.
Lakeview also wasn't able to play in a summer league. The one in Columbus never got off the ground. Going and playing in Lincoln, with everything else on the schedule, simply wasn't feasible.
Thus, the Vikings have been trying to do the best they can with the 4 and 1/2 weeks on the July calendar.
Virus aside, it's been much different than in Colvin's first two summers. Understanding that there may be one player at 6-2, and perhaps no seniors on the roster, he's had to adapt his normal summer concentration to a new style of basketball - one based on speed and transition.
“We tried to get into more of that mindset late last year, but we struggled so much taking care of the ball it was kind of a Russian roulette kind of a thing," Colvin said. "I think we’re better in that area this year."
Guards Adam Van Cleave and Braxton Borer are the obvious choices to bring the ball up the court and spur the offense with speed. However, to be successful, Colvin said everyone on the court will have to be able to handle the ball successfully and contribute to a speed-based approach.
“We’re trying to get it so we can transition and get into our action as fast as possible instead of having to dribble it out and call a play. If you can transition into your offense, that makes it tougher on a defense," Colvin said. "Teams are too good athletically and defensively at this level and in our conference and on our schedule to be effective (in the half court) a lot."
Defensively, Lakeview will employ many of the same tactics but likely rely on zone more. Lacking size, the Vikings will be at a mismatch in many one-on-one situations.
Then there's the rebounding aspect. Lakeview loses its top three on the boards but has to find a way to corral missed shots in order for a speed-based transition attack to work.
“A big part of that is being able to rebound the ball. Thunder pulled down 10-plus boards a game for us last year. We don’t expect one guy to come in and replace that, but we have to find a way to get rebounds."
The question is, does Colvin install a system based on transition offense or is it about practicing it over and over while allowing the ability to ad-lib? If done correctly, Colvin said, it would likely start as a system then morph into more of a philosophy.
Freedom in decision-making would follow the same sort of concept as last year. Lakeview used a RUB system (Read and Understand Basketball) to put Pilakowski in positions to score. Creating opportunities meant recognizing those opportunities when presented.
Doing it in transition is similar, albeit at a faster pace.
“It’s a little more structured when you’re trying to emphasize it more," Colvin said. "Now, when you get good at it, it and it becomes second nature, that’s when the improv and the freedom come in."
And, of course, as good as it might have looked this summer, there will mostly be bigger, strong opponents on the other bench trying to stop it.
“We’ve got a lot of playing time available, so, we’re trying to figure out which kids work best together, which pairings and lineups look good, which kids are putting the time in and making those jumps," Colvin said. "We’ve had some kids really show some good improvement. I’m hoping they can do that when the lights come on and they’re in a real game and somebody from York or Crete is trying to lock them down."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!