Speed the focus of Lakeview basketball's short summer

“We tried to get into more of that mindset late last year, but we struggled so much taking care of the ball it was kind of a Russian roulette kind of a thing," Colvin said. "I think we’re better in that area this year."

Guards Adam Van Cleave and Braxton Borer are the obvious choices to bring the ball up the court and spur the offense with speed. However, to be successful, Colvin said everyone on the court will have to be able to handle the ball successfully and contribute to a speed-based approach.

“We’re trying to get it so we can transition and get into our action as fast as possible instead of having to dribble it out and call a play. If you can transition into your offense, that makes it tougher on a defense," Colvin said. "Teams are too good athletically and defensively at this level and in our conference and on our schedule to be effective (in the half court) a lot."

Defensively, Lakeview will employ many of the same tactics but likely rely on zone more. Lacking size, the Vikings will be at a mismatch in many one-on-one situations.

Then there's the rebounding aspect. Lakeview loses its top three on the boards but has to find a way to corral missed shots in order for a speed-based transition attack to work.