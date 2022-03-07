Speedy takeoff: St. Francis jumps on Diller-Odell early

LINCOLN - Humphrey Saint Francis dominated the paint and built a large first-quarter on its way to a 58-44 win over Diller-Odell in Monday's NSAA Class D-2 girls basketball state quarterfinal at Lincoln North Star.

Kaylee Stricklin led the Flyers with 16 points. Saint Francis had six players score at least six.

"We had a great start. Executed our game plan early. Emma Baumgart did a fantastic job on (Myleigh) Weers. Kind of kept her at bay for a long time. The rest of the quarters, it was kind of back and forth," St. Francis head coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "We didn't shoot well after that. Maybe we were rushing ourselves, but we battled through it and [they] scared us a little bit in the fourth. Kind of made a nice run. Got our stuff regrouped and we were fine."

The Flyers scored 23 of their 58 points in the first quarter. Stricklin scored the first five points for St. Francis. Isabel Preister and Hannah Baumgart scored six points each.

Diller-Odell led 5-4, but the Flyers went on a 19-2 run to break the game open.

"The game plan going in was just to deny No. 23 (Weers), and Emma did a fantastic job doing that," Stricklin said. "Our press is super effective. Once our press is effective, it made our tempo effective, and that just kind of set the whole aspect of the game."

Saint Francis built a 33-14 halftime lead then separated by as much as 26 in the second half.

But the Griffins didn't go down without a fight. They made it a 10-point game with 2:33 remaining in regulation. Kylee Wessel scored four straight points out of a timeout to seal the win.

In addition to Stricklin's performance, the Flyers got 10 points from Kylee Wessel, nine from Hannah Baumgart, eight from Jalyssa Hastreiter, seven from Shelby Gilsdorf and six from Preister.

"We just don't drop off," Reichmuth said. "We score from so many different angles, and our defense is solid throughout, which is what makes me comfortable playing them because our offense will come if our defense is on task. The eight we play regularly are solid defenders."

Myleigh Weers averaged 20 a game for Diller-Odell, but Emma Baumgart and the Flyers were able to limit her production. Weers finished the night with just 13 points and fouled out in the fourth quarter.

"The energy they bring (Baumgarts) and they're just pesky. They probably didn't get the steals they normally get, but she's a fantastic freshman," Reichmuth. "Just to keep her (Weers) at bay, especially early, we didn't want her to get rolling and grow confidence. That was the game plan, and they just did that very well."

Saint Francis advances to Wednesday's state semifinal against O'Neill St. Mary's - a 36-18 winner over Crawford. The Flyers and Cardinals haven't met at anytime in the past 16 years. St. Mary's is 20-6 and ended the regular season No. 4. St. Francis is 24-3 and No. 2.

"We're going to go home (tonight). We'll figure out who we'll play, get some film on them," Reichmuth said. "We'll have a good practice (tomorrow) and figure out what we're going to do. Just ecstatic to be back in the semis."

