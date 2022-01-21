St. Francis girls looking for another Goldenrod title

Kaylee Stricklin scored 19 points, pulled down seven rebounds and the Humphrey Saint Francis girls never allowed more than seven points in a quarter during Thursday's 62-24 win over Burwell.

The victory sends St. Francis to the Goldenrod Conference Tournament final at 6 p.m. on Saturday in St. Paul against Nebraska Christian. Christian defeated Fullerton 46-43 in the other semifinal.

The Flyers are looking for their fifth conference title in a row. They have a shot thanks to a 16-7 start to the game and a 32-10 lead at the break. St. Francis swiped away 22 steals and didn't allow any player on the Burwell roster to score more than five points.

Emma Baumgart handed out four assists. Hannah Baumgart, Jalyssa Hastreiter and Kylee Wessel each swiped four steals.

BOYS

Cross County 52, Giltner 21: The Cougar boys head into the Crossroads Tournament on an eight-game winning streak with a dominant defensive effort that allowed just five total points in the second and third quarters. Cross County scoring and totals were not available. The Cougars are 14-2.

HLHF 73, Madison 34: The Bulldogs removed any concerns about a letdown following Tuesday's state title rematch win with a 24-8 first quarter. Cooper Beller scored a career-high 16 points, Sage Frauendorfer had 14 and Jason Sjuts added 10.

Jacob Sjuts grabbed 13 rebounds, Jason Sjuts dished out 10 assists and Frauendorfer and Easton Baumgart both had three steals. HLHF improved to 14-0.

Heartland 78, High Plains 45: Heartland sank nine three-pointers and pulled away for good with 27 points in the second quarter. Lane Urkoski led the Storm with 13 points. High Plains is 7-7.

Osceola 46, McCool Junction 33: The Bulldogs overcame a seven-point first quarter and a tough overall offensive night with a defensive performance that gave up just 16 points in the first three quarters. Sophomore Kale Gustafson had 21 points, put together a double-double with 10 rebounds and was 9 for 9 at the line. Osceola is 12-2 and the top seed in next week's Crossroads Conference Tournament.

Clarkson/Leigh 67, Twin River 19: A 26-3 start to the game ruined any hopes for the Titans' first win. Twin River dropped to 0-14.

GIRLS

HLHF 59, Madison 17: The Bulldogs held the Dragons to seven points in the first two quarters while scoring 38. HLHF totals were unavailable. The Bulldogs improved to 13-2.

Heartland 24, High Plains 16: Offense was tough to come by for two teams that never scored double-digits in any quarter. Hailey Lindburg led High Plains with eight points. The Storm fell to 7-7.

McCool Junction 50, Osceola 29: A five-point game at halftime turned in favor of the Mustangs in the second half when McCool Junction scored 37 points in the final two quarters. Osceola fell to 10-5.

Clarkson/Leigh 55, Twin River 29: The Titans never scored more than eight points in the first three quarters. Twin River hit two threes in the first quarter but went without a field goal in the second quarter and trailed 28-11 at halftime. Delaney Reeg led the Titans with 12 points. Twin River is 4-11.

