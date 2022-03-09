State Roundup

BOYS CLASS A

Creighton Prep 53, Westside 48 (Tuesday): Just about six weeks after Westside walloped Prep 82-43, the Junior Jays shocked Nebraska basketball high school fans. Luke Jungers scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebound for Creighton Prep.

Westside went 4 of 21 from three-point range in the second half and three of those came in the final minute when the Warriors were trying to make up a 13-point deficit.

Prep trailed by 10 after the first quarter and by seven at half then scored 14 in a row starting in the third and stretching into the fourth.

Bellevue West 60, Lincoln Pius X 46 (Tuesday): Josiah Dotzler led the way with 18 points while Jacob Arop and William Kyle dominated in the paint with 22 combined points but it was defensively where the Thunderbirds shined. Bellevue West held Pius to just 17 points through the first half and led 36-17 at halftime.

Bell West and Prep meet in Thursday's semifinals at 7:45 p.m at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Millard North and Gretna open the night session at 6 p.m.

GIRLS CLASS B

Hastings Adams Central 56, Beatrice 46 (Tuesday): Adams Central hit six of its first seven shots to start the fourth quarter and break a 36-36 tie. Libby Trausch scored a game-high 17 points

Omaha Skutt Catholic 68, Blair 50 (Tuesday): Jesse Trout scored 10 in the first quarter and Peyton McCabe had 17 at halftime for a SkyHawks team that built a 22-point lead before halftime.

Skutt and Hastings meet Thursday at Pinnacle at 3:15 p.m. Elkhorn and Norris play the first semifinal at 1:30 p.m.

GIRLS CLASS C-2

Bridgeport 55, Sutton 35 (Tuesday): Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl combined for 43 of the Bulldogs' total and Bridgeport allowed just 10 points in the first half.

Oakland-Craig 60, West Point GACC 53 (Tuesday): Chaney and Sadie Nelson sparked the Knights fastbreak and combined for 35 points, Sadie had a game-high 18.

Hastings St. Cecilia and Crofton play in the first semifinal on Thursday at the Devaney Center at 1:30 p.m. Bridgeport and Oakland-Craig follow at 3:15

BOYS CLASS D-2

Lincoln Parkview Christian 64, Hyannis 54 (Tuesday): Parkview led throughout and were led by three players in double figures - Maurice Reed had 15, Michael Ault had 14 and Viktar Kachalouski scored 12.

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Mullen 30 (Tuesday): Sacred Heart's Jakob Jordan knocked down six three-pointers and scored a game-high 20 points. The Irish, seeking their third straight title, led by eight at halftime then opened it up in the second half thanks to eight third-quarter points from Brogan Nachtigal.

O'Neill St. Mary's and Osceola play the first D-2 semi on Thursday at Devaney at 6 p.m. and are followed by Parkview and Sacred Heart at 7:45.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.