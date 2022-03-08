State Tournament Roundup: Fort Calhoun upsets C-1 top seed Wahoo

Girls Class A

Lincoln High 54, Bellevue East 41 (Monday): The Links closed the game on a 12-0 run. J'unti Franklin hit a three at the top of the key that broke a 41-41 tie with 2:40 remaining in the game.

Fremont 57, Lincoln Pius X 41 (Monday): Fremont mostly led throughout then finally put it away on a 12-2 run when Pius pulled to within 41-34 early in the fourth quarter.

Boys Class A

Gretna 67, Omaha Central 65 OT: Gretna forced overtime after trailing by 13 with four minutes left.

Millard North 62, Elkhorn South 50: Jasen Green scored 14 of his game-high 20 in the first half as the Mustangs pulled away for good.

Girls Class B

Norris 43, York 22: The Titans limited York to just three points through the first three quarters. The Dukes didn't reach double digits until late in the third.

Elkhorn North 46, Waverly 29: Britt Prince had 19 and the Wolves jumped out to a 15-5 first-quarter lead.

Boys Class B

Beatrice 38, Scottsbluff 35 (Monday): Shelton Crawford hit a three-pointer for the win in front of his own bench a season after the Orangemen made a similar shot at the end of regulation of the state title game to force overtime.

Omaha Roncalli 64, Waverly 58 2OT (Monday): Brady McGill scored a game-high 24 points and helped his team overcome a 21-point third quarter by Waverly.

Boys Class C-1

Ashland-Greenwood 56, Ogllala 43: Cale Jacobsen scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the second half and Ashland-Greenwood built a lead as large as 18.

Kearney Catholic 47, Wayne 40: Kearney Catholic held Wayne to just four points in the third quarter Ashland-Greenwood and Kearney Catholic meet up in the semifinals Thursday at 10:45 a.m. at Pinnacle.

Fort Calhoun 54, Wahoo 52: The Pioneers waited 99 years to return to the state tournament and secured themselves a few more days in Lincoln when Austin Welchert sank a three from the right wing with six seconds to play.

Auburn 34, Omaha Concordia 29: The Bulldogs made it 10 state wins in a row with another ugly victory. Concordia sealed it late with four three throws in the final eight seconds.

Girls Class C-2

Hastings St. Cecilia 47, Elkhorn Valley 20: The Hawkettes led just 16-12 at halftime then broke the game open with a 19-6 third quarter.

Crofton 41, Ponca 38: Ella Wragge scored a three-point play with 4.2 seconds left to seal the win. Crofton and St. Cecilia face off Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

Girls Class D-1

Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Elmwood-Murdock 46: The Trojans knocked off the top seed in the tournament by erasing a 10-point third quarter deficit. Makenna Noecker was held to just four first half points then had 19 in the second half.

Shelton 52, Niobrara/Verdigre 47: Both teams were making debut performances at the state tournament. Shelton dug out of an early 10-point lead. Makenna Willis hit six free throws including two that gave Shelton a four-point lead with just over a minute to play.

Cedar Catholic and Shelton meet in one semifinal Thursday at 9 a.m. at Devaney.

Fremont Bergan 47, BDS 33: Rebecca Baker hit two three-pointers during a 10-0 first half run gave the Knights the lead for good. Bergan plays HLHF Thursday at 10:45 a.m. following Cedar Catholic and Shelton.

- Taken from World-Herald and Journal Star Reports.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.