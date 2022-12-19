Streaking Shamrocks win fourth straight, hand Pierce first loss

The ninth-ranked Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball team earned its fourth straight win Friday, defeating previously unbeaten Pierce 52-30.

The Shamrocks broke the game open in the second quarter, outscoring the Bluejays 16-6 to lead 29-18 at halftime. In the fourth, Scotus ended the game on a 12-0 run to seal the comfortable win.

Despite the win, Shamrocks head coach Jarrod Ridder said he didn't feel they played their best game.

"We did try really hard. We persevered through everything that was thrown at us. We did a great job in the second half of eliminating turnovers and shutting down 22 (Pierce's Morgan Moeller) and 24 (Pierce's Skylar Scholting) who are really outstanding players," Ridder said. "We just did a great job of persevering and continuing to play and finding ways to win."

Joanna Rusher and Hailey Steffensmeier dominated the paint for the Shamrocks. Rusher finished with one rebound shy of a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds. Steffensmeier posted another double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds. The duo combined to shoot 14-for-24 from the field.

Scotus totaled 19 offensive rebounds with Steffensmeier leading the team with nine. Kaelyn Dierman recorded three and Rusher, Maysa Kuhl and Emma Brezenski tallied two each.

"In the first half, their offensive rebound was huge for us. We scored a lot of points in the paint and that's because of them," Ridder said. "Pierce is super tough and physical and they did a great job of playing through that and scoring around the rim. That was kind of the area we had an advantage (tonight)."

This is Rusher's first season starting for the Shamrocks and she's been a key contributor through six games. She described the partnership she has with Steffensmeier.

"We work on a lot of rebounds during practice, so it really helps that we practice finishing together," Rusher said. "There's not a lot of posts on our team, so we really work together a lot."

The Shamrocks settled into the game after the first quarter after the two teams were separated by just one point. Scotus turned the ball over 16 times, including eight in the first quarter.

Dierman scored nine points and Brezenski finished the game with five. Brezenski and Kuhl assisted four field goals each and Dierman and Kuhl recorded three steals on defense.

"I just think we came out a little anxious," Ridder said. "We're just really excited to play and we just need to kind of settle down a bit and get into it. Once we did that, I thought we played pretty well."

The Shamrocks, after scoring less than 40 points in each of their first two games, are averaging 55 points per game on this four-game winning streak. Rusher said the confidence is growing amongst the team.

"We scored 50 points or more the last four games," she said. "We didn't do that all season last year, so that was a big deal for us. We're scoring a lot more than we usually do."

Scotus improved to 4-2 on the season. It'll host the reigning Class D-1 state champions Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Tuesday in its final game before the next week's holiday tournament.

Ridder credited the team's drive work ethic and togetherness.

"They come to practice and they want to get better. That's been the difference," he said. "We're continuing to grow, we're continuing to improve and that's because the kids' attitude in practice and willingness to get better."