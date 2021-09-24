Third edition of skilled hoops academy begins Monday

Columbus High boys basketball coach Jordan Hitchcock and other area coaches are excited to welcome players to the third edition of the Skilled Hoops Academy set to begin Monday at CHS.

The academy is for fifth through 12th graders of any level and is held Monday and Wednesday nights. Training focuses on learning and mastering the fundamentals in order to create a growth mindset. Those fundamentals are put to the test in competition and through homework handed out to complete between sessions.

The cost for the academy is $90 and includes three weeks, or six sessions. Those unable to attend all six sessions can purchase a day pass for $15. Each night lasts from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Hitchcock held the first academy last April then hosted another this summer. Legendary Columbus High coach Jack Johnson is back to offer instruction as well. Clarkson/Leigh boys coach Jeff Bachman and Lakeview boys coach Tyler Colvin are also involved.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}