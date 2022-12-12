Three-point barrage propels Discoverers past Buena Vista

The Discoverers looked to put Friday's 73-31 defeat at Lincoln East behind them with a return home Saturday for a game against Omaha Buena Vista.

Columbus knocked seven of its eight 3-pointers in the first quarter and featured 11 different scorers in a 64-19 victory.

"I thought it was a good win, a good bounce back. (Last night), obviously didn't go our way. The crowd I think kind of got to us a little bit in that environment," Discoverers junior Griffin Micek said. "I don't think we were expecting that. It was not a good game overall, so it was nice to bounce back and get a win to go back to 2-2."

Micek led the Discoverers with 13 points and two threes. Tanner Esch and Connor Martinez joined Micek with two 3-pointers as both finished with 10 and nine points, respectively.

"It's good to see Connor (Martinez) be aggressive and come out and have our first six points," Columbus head coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "We moved it alright and got paint touches and played inside out. When we do that, we're going to be decent offensively."

The Discoverers outscored Buena Vista 30-6 in the first quarter as Martinez and Micek scored eight points each. Esch, Quinn Freshour and Jose Garcia knocked down a shot from behind the arc. Defensively, Luke Messersmith led the charge with four steals in the first quarter.

For the game, Columbus held Buena Vista to just seven field goals. In the middle two quarters, it held the Bison to five combined points.

"He's (Messersmith) got quick hands and anticipates really well," Hitchcock said. "He did a good job of getting his mittens on stuff and let us get the lead early."

The reserves received a lot of playing time Saturday. Freshour ended the night with seven points. Zaiden Gulley and Will Wickham tallied six and five points, respectively. Messersmith posted four points, Garcia and Ryder Bock recorded three points and Braden Schefus and Caden Kapels scored two points each.

"It's good for the guys' spirits get in the game and play. We got a lot of young guys playing a lot. They're good," Hitchcock said. "They're guys the next couple years that are going to play a lot here, so it's a good experience for them to play in the big gym, in front of the band all that kind of stuff. Once you've been there, it's easier to go back."

On Friday, the Discoverers played in their first true road game against the Spartans. Lincoln East came on out fire with 28 first-quarter points. After leading 45-18 at halftime, it outscored Columbus 24-4 in the third quarter.

The Spartans made 26 of its 32 2-point field goal attempts as six scored at least seven points. Garcia, Micek and Martinez led the Discoverers with six points each. Gulley finished with five.

Compared to Friday's game, Micek said he felt the confidence of the team was better on Saturday.

"We need to be confident in all games," he said. "I think coming into this game we knew with Buena Vista's record kind of who they played, I think our confidence was higher than it was in past games. I think we always need to have that. Confidence is huge."

Columbus improved to 2-2, its best start to a season in three years. Over the next two weeks, it'll only have two games before the start of the HAC Tournament on Dec. 28.

"It's a good place to be. It would be great to go into Christmas break .500, 3-3. We got Northeast next Friday and North Platte the following Thursday," Hitchcock said. "It would be really nice to pick up one of those. If we can, that's a good place to be for us. That's big time progress from where we've been at."