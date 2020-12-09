Titan boys grab first victory

Twin River boys basketball locked down defensively in the fourth quarter and overcame a five-point hole for the first win of the season 55-50 over Lutheran High Northeast.

Ross Hebda scored 19, Owen Koziol had 13 and West Graham 10 for a Titan team that had lost to North Bend by 29 points in the season opener then suffered a 32-point setback to C-1 No. 8 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

Twin River trailed by five after the first, second and third quarters before winning the fourth by an 18-8 margin. Lutheran High Northeast senior Grant Colligan scored a game-high 20 points but had 16 of that in the first half. The Titan defense did a better job of containing him after halftime.

Twin River also won the battle on the boards and limited the Eagles to one shot on most trips to the half court. Lutheran High Northeast had just 16 total rebounds and only three on the offensive end.

"We stayed the course, kept plugging away, dug deep and got some stops in the fourth quarter when we needed them," coach Tod Heier said. "We played hard and rebounded well in the fourth."

The Twin River girls didn't fare as well, dropping to 0-3 in a 62-31 loss. The Titans scored in the single digits in the first, second and fourth quarters and trailed 25-6 after the first eight minutes.