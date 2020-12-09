Top ranked Indians too much for Cards

Boone Central girls basketball struggled to find a rhythm against Crofton's high-pressure defense and fell to 0-2 in a 64-27 home loss on Tuesday night.

The Indians, No. 1 in C-2 and coming off a third-place finish at last year's state tournament, jumped out to an 11-4 lead and never gave the Cardinals any look at an upset.

"Crofton’s relentless defensive pressure caused us fits, and we knew going in we needed to handle that," coach Andy Imus said. "Their full-court pressure got to us a few times, and any window of opportunity you give them, they’ll capitalize.

"Their transition game also was something that hurt us as we didn’t get back quick enough. They ran the floor well, and we need to learn to sprint back each possession otherwise they score and get into their full-court zone press. We played a good team that will help us grow moving forward."

The Boone Central boys and girls are back in action Thursday at Central City.

