Tori Osten's buzzer-beater caps comeback win for Lakeview

ALBION - Not all wins are pretty. That was certainly the case for Lakeview girls basketball Saturday at Boone Central in Albion.

After the Lady Vikes shot 1-for-13 from the field and scored just eight points in the first half, Boone Central scored the first six points of the second half to lead 19-9.

Lakeview senior Tori Osten ignited the Lady Vikes offense with a 3-point play with 5:17 remaining in the third to cut the deficit to eight. Lakeview entered the fourth trailing 23-20.

Josie Bentz scored her only field goal, a 3-pointer, to put Lakeview ahead 30-29. Two free throws made by Taylor Greisen grew the advantage to three points with 47.1 seconds remaining.

On the ensuing possession, Boone Central drilled a 3-pointer in the final minute of regulation to tie the game at 32-32. Both teams traded turnovers and Lakeview obtained possession with 2.5 seconds left in the front court.

Lady Vikes head coach Monte Jones drew up a play for Osten during the timeout. Greisen inbounded the ball to Osten on the wing after she curled around a double screen from Haley Frenzen and Bentz in the paint.

Osten dribbled the ball near the lane and shot a contested mid-range jumper. It bounced off the rim and through the net for the game-winner, catapulting the Lady Vikes to a 34-32 win.

"The ability to just put that (the first half) out of your mind and make a 180-degree change talks about their character. I'm so proud of it," Jones said. "That's what high school sports is supposed to be, kids learning to overcome. They just really did. Couldn't be prouder of that finish."

Osten was the only Lady Vike in double-figures with 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting.

"It was a tough game. They were very physical. We were just like flush that first quarter down the drain because it wasn't very good," Osten said. "We couldn't put up very many points. At the end there, I'm glad we won this. Good game to win."

Osten said Jones didn't write her number on the whiteboard during the huddle because he wanted her to get the ball, take one dribble and shoot it. Jones said it was the first time they've run that play.

"I was just like I have to make this," Osten said. "We have to win this and it happened. It's great."

Kiara Kula scored nine points, knocking down four free throws and a timely 3-pointer with 4:20 left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 27-27. Frenzen scored five of her seven points at the free throw line.

In the second half, Lakeview shot 8-of-19 and 7-for-9 from the charity stripe. Boone Central shot 29% from the field making four of its 18 3-point attempts.

"Boone Central's defense was lock-down great. Their base D and how far they can push it without fouling and we were rattled and fearful in the first half," Jones said. "Our whole challenge was if we're fearful, we'll lose and if we get rid of the fear, we'll be alright. Once we started attacking with our eyes open instead of just our head down, it made all the difference."

Lakeview improved to 2-0 to start the season for the second straight season. The Lady Vikes have proven so far they can grind out a victory and win ugly. They'll step on the hardwood on Friday against conference foe Aurora.

"What's great is we played some ugly basketball in both of these first two games and yet came out with two wins, so we're going to be humble enough in practice to know we have not arrived," Jones said. "If we blew out two people, then we might start getting full of ourselves. Now we'll be humble and we'll approach it the right way. That's what's exciting to me. Just the character of the players. It's fun when they learn and believe in each other."