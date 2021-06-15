 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trader Camp at Central July 18-21
0 Comments

Trader Camp at Central July 18-21

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Area Hoops

Mike Trader will be holding a Mid-America Basketball Camp at Central Community College-Columbus from July 18-21.

Anyone from age 7 to 18 can participate in the camp.

Overnight and commuter camps are offered with the overnight camp priced at $295 and the commuter camp priced at $235.

Each day will feature games and contests with separate groups created based on age group. Each camper will receive digitally recorded shot analysis and individual skill testing/instruction.

For more information, contact Mike Trader at mtrader@hastings.edu or go to www.traderscamp.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyrie Irving ruled out with ankle injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Scotus girls get offensive
Girls

Scotus girls get offensive

Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball is focusing on offense during its team camp and various summer workouts. The Shamrocks had their high…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News