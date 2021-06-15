Trader Camp at Central July 18-21

Mike Trader will be holding a Mid-America Basketball Camp at Central Community College-Columbus from July 18-21.
Anyone from age 7 to 18 can participate in the camp.
Overnight and commuter camps are offered with the overnight camp priced at $295 and the commuter camp priced at $235.
Each day will feature games and contests with separate groups created based on age group. Each camper will receive digitally recorded shot analysis and individual skill testing/instruction.
For more information, contact Mike Trader at mtrader@hastings.edu or go to www.traderscamp.com.
Sam Ficarro
