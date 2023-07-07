Lakeview graduate Turner Halvorsen committed to play basketball at the next level at Central Community College on May 13.

The Viking three-sport athlete explored playing other sports in college, but ultimately wanted to continue his basketball career.

"It was definitely a tough decision in my life whether I wanted to go to college to pursue track, something I was really good at, or go this route and take the JUCO route and play basketball, something I really enjoy in my life," Halvorsen said. "Definitely a tough decision, but once I figured out what was right and what was going to be the best option for me it just felt like it was the perfect decision. It's been so fun since and I can't wait for this next season to come around and for school to start as well."

Halvorsen received varsity minutes as a sophomore appearing in three games. He became a regular contributor in the team's rotation as a junior averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Stepping up into a senior leadership role, Halvorsen doubled his points and rebounds scoring 9.7 points and corralling 5.0 rebounds per game. He scored double-digit points 11 times, including 18 points twice.

"Freshman year, that was a struggle. We were still kind of developing our skills and then COVID hit and I worked hard during COVID. I think it's really paying off now in my sophomore, junior and senior season went really well," Halvorsen said. "I was really glad that hit for a reason just to work on my skill development, my game so that I can work in my high school career and now into college as well so that translates over."

Vikings head coach Tyler Colvin first saw Halvorsen play in eighth grade, watching his growth firsthand as Halvorsen was named a Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald Class C-1 All-State Honorable Mention this year.

"He's just a tremendous worker. Everything Turner (Halvorsen) does he gives his best effort. He's a very competitive kid and he wants to do well. He's always working and trying to do whatever he can to be successful," Colvin said. "Just to watch that evolution the last four years or so and see his game and his skills improve has just been a lot of fun to help be a part of that and watch that growth."

Colvin said Halvorsen's drive to get better and his improvement on the glass as two traits that allowed him to excel on the hardwood.

"He's got a knack and a nose for the basketball, so he's always around the ball. He's a really good offensive rebounder, probably one of the better offensive rebounders I've ever coached," Colvin said. "I think that skillset sets him apart a little bit. His ballhandling has improved, his jump shot has gotten better. I just think his overall strength, when he goes to the rim and his ability to use some head fakes and then to finish gives him an opportunity to be a contributor at some point with those guys."

Halvorsen will be joining a Raiders basketball team coming off their first appearance in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament. Central graduated six players, including four starters.

Colvin said he believes Halvorsen will continue his improvement now focusing strictly on just basketball.

"I've been doing a lot of stuff in the summer just on my own. Shooting stuff at the Y(MCA) and just doing work on my own, whether it's putting up shots, dribbling workouts or just any type of workout that can get me into basketball form," Halvorsen said. "Also lifting is great just for strength because it's the next step up from high school, so you're going to want to be faster, stronger, more explosive so all that can correlate to next season."