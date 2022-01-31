Viking boys beat Schuyler again, girls stay cold in loss to Holdrege

Lakeview boys basketball continued a trend of strong starts against Central Conference foe Schuyler and defeated the Warriors for the third time this season on Saturday in the consolation of the league tournament.

The girls, beset by poor shooting most of the season, but especially lately, again couldn't find the range and lost their second in a row also in the consolation round.

The boys were beaten 56-40 by Grand Island Northwest earlier in the week while the girls suffered a 33-29 loss to Aurora despite earning the three seed in the tournament.

Three different players scored 11 points for the boys in the win over Schuyler while the girls hit 18% and only scored 14 points after the first quarter.

Lakeview Boys 65, Schuyler 32: Just like in previous wins over the Warriors, the Vikings started fast and jumped out to a 14-2 lead. Schuyler's offense came around in the second and third quarters but Lakeview continued to steadily build on its lead then gave up just four in the fourth.

Kolby Blaster, Braxton Borer and Noah Koch each scored 11 while Lakeview hit on 59% of its shots and scored 15 points at the foul line. The defense forced Schuyler into 17 turnovers while the offense created 15 assists on 23 made shots. Turner Halvorsen and Mason Klug each had four helpers.

Lakeview improved to 5-13, has two wins over Schuyler in the last three games and has won three in a row overall against the Warriors.

Holdrege 32, Lakeview Girls 26: The Lady Vikes found their scoring touch early and put up 12 in the first quarter but couldn't overcome an overall shooting performance that was 9 of 48 and 5 of 15 from the line.

Holdrege took control in the third after building a 15-14 halftime lead. Lakeview was just 3 of 27 in the second half while Holdrege shot 40% and had 13 points by senior power forward Mallory Pfeifer. Pfeifer also pulled down nine rebounds including five on the offensive end.

Holdrege was able to overcome 17 turnovers because of Lakeview's poor shooting and 39-24 advantage on the glass.

Maddi Vogt led the Lady Vikes with eight points, Saylor Eberhart and Josie Bentz both had seven rebounds, Vogt and Haley Frenzen each had three steals and Eberhart had two assists.

Lakeview dropped to 11-7 and hosts Seward on Tuesday.

