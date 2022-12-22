Vikings post first win of season vs. Clarkson/Leigh

Lakeview boys basketball put its early season's frustrations behind them on Tuesday, earning its first win of the season against Clarkson/Leigh.

The Vikings started fast with a 20-point first quarter, but entered the fourth quarter trailing after the Patriots outscored them 34-19. In the fourth, Lakeview bounced back to outscore the Clarkson/Leigh 19-10 to close out a 58-50 win.

"It feels really good to get a win and break through and get the first one," Vikings head coach Tyler Colvin said. "Mostly you're just happy and elate for the boys and the guys on the team that have kept working and kept believing. To see it all come together finally was a great feeling for everybody involved."

Colvin said he was proud of his team for not panicking after the Patriots erased Lakeview's early first-half double-digit lead.

"The guys never wavered. They kept in the fight," Colvin said. "We knew we put the ball in the hoop again and we had some guys really step up and make some tough shots."

Lakeview shot 42% from the field. It made two fewer field goals than Clarkson/Leigh, but the Vikings knocked down four more 3-pointers and shot 16-of-21 from the free throw line. The Patriots shot 8-of-12 at the charity stripe.

"We always talk about how contagious shot-making is and that was true (Tuesday). Max (Fremarek) comes out and hits a three right away," Colvin said. "You just visibly see the whole team's body language pick up and they relaxed a little bit. Confidence levels kind of rose and other guys fed off of it."

Turner Halvorsen led a balanced scoring performance from Lakeview with 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting. Max Fremarek recorded 13 points and the highest plus-minus at plus-19.

Colvin said Halvorsen made a little adjustment with how he was releasing the ball.

"He (Halvorsen) really took off. When he got his first couple buckets down, you can see him relax. He's been trying so hard. The dang thing hasn't gone in, so really happy for him," he said. "Max (Fremarek) too. He was really efficient. Guys feed off of Max's energy. He's a real confident kid, so when he comes out hot that helps the cause."

Braxton Borer tallied 11 points and Will Hrouda ended the game with 10 points, all coming at the free throw line on 12 attempts. Blake Rathbone made two threes, both coming in the fourth quarter.

"Braxton (Borer) hit a couple big ones (shots). Blake (Rathbone) hadn't make a shot all game. For a freshman to keep shooting with confidence ... he hit two huge threes in the fourth quarter. That really helped us," Colvin said. "Will Hrouda really put the game away. He was just really clutch at free throw line down the stretch, so really happy for him. Hard-working kid and he looked really comfortable stepping up there and knocking them down."

The Vikings had to contain Clarkson/Leigh seniors Kyle Kasik and Mason Whitmore. Kasik and Whitmore ended the night with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

"I thought we did a pretty good job (defensively) early on. Kyle (Kasik) is an unbelievably tough guard. He's so good at changing speeds and he's such a good ballhandler," Colvin said. "His court vision is up there with the best guards we'll see this year. We knew he was going to make some buckets. We wanted him to earn it as much as possible and not give him anything. For the most part we did that."

Lakeview improved to 1-6 entering the NSAA moratorium period. It'll host the Columbus Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament on Thursday against Twin River before playing Scotus Central Catholic or Schuyler on Friday.

Colvin said it was big for the team's confidence to get the first win out of the way before Christmas.

"It's monumental. You're 0-6 and you're heading to Christmas break and you just want something positive for the guys to be able to kind of be able to build off of and move forward," Colvin said. "To be able to beat a quality opponent and kind of put the past in the past and just attack the game the way they did, really proud of the guys. Just really happy for them. They've kept believing and they've kept working and it finally paid off."

Clarkson/Leigh def. Lakeview girls 33-27: The Lady Vikes suffered their second defeat of the season, falling by six points to Clarkson/Leigh.

The Lady Vikes led the Patriots 17-13 at halftime, but they struggled to put the ball through the hoop in the second half. Clarkson/Leigh outscored Lakeview 20-10 in the final 16 minutes to secure the victory.

"For the third game in a row, we started well. Played great defense throughout. As has been the issue, we just had one quarter, more like six minutes in the third and the fourth where we just didn't score," Lady Vikes head coach Monte Jones said. "We went from being in control of the game to having to come back from behind. That's just the thing we're going to have to fix is just to continue to score."

Lakeview shot 27% from the floor. Josie Bentz was a perfect 4-for-4 and finished with eight points. The rest of the team combined for five field goals on 27 attempts. Tori Osten tallied seven points and Haley Frenzen ended the game with five.

Jones said he's seeing the team make shots within their offense in practice, but it hasn't translated into games. He said he thinks it's more of a confidence thing.

"We've had five different people score in double-figures and we're just not getting the two or three people on one night to shoot well," Jones said. "By the looks of what we're doing, if we can just get to 35 (points), we're going to win most of our games. We have the capability of getting to 50, so we just need a little bit of confidence. We're getting the shots we want. It's just putting it in the basket."

Defensively, Lakeview limited Patriots junior Chloe Hanel to a season-low 12 points. Hanel entered the game averaging 21.3 points per game. Both teams finished with nine field goals and six made free throws. Clarkson/Leigh made two more threes than Lakeview.

"Defensively, we're doing a great job," Jones said. "We just got to shoot a decent average to win these games against good teams."

The Lady Vikes dropped to 5-2 entering the NSAA moratorium. They'll play Twin River in the holiday tournament on Thursday before competing against Scotus or Schuyler on Friday.

"Looking at the wins, I don't think it defines us as much as the two losses. The two losses basically were one score with 10 seconds to go," Jones said. "If we would've just made one more basket in there, which the way we perform in practice I know we're so capable of, that would give us a whole different outlook on who we are. We're sitting 7-0 right now we would think we're world beaters.

"The break comes at a good time here. We can mentally refresh and come back and approach it with a clean slate. We're not complaining about 5-2."