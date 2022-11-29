Vikings usher in new wave of players ready to step up

Lakeview boys basketball enters into a new era this season after the graduation of a large senior class.

The Vikings, who went 8-16 last season losing to Clarkson/Leigh on a buzzer beater in the subdistrict semifinals, graduated six of its top nine scorers. That made this summer for head coach Tyler Colvin even more important as he works in a lot of new players.

"You can't lose the type of athletes and seniors we had last year and just expect to replace them overnight. The hours the guys have put in, both in workouts and after weight training sessions this summer and then team camps and we go to the summer league in Lincoln," Colvin said. "They definitely gave a lot of their time and put in a lot of great work. I think you're seeing it in the early stages of practice. We're moving the ball well and we're defining roles a little bit quicker than I thought maybe we would."

Braxton Borer, Turner Halvorsen and Max Fremarek are the three most experienced players returning. Borer was third on the team in scoring with 5.5 points per game to go with 3.4 rebounds per game.

Halvorsen recorded 4.8 points per game last winter and Fremarek posted 3.6 points per game.

"Those three were significant contributors last year. I thought did phenomenal as the year went on last year and were big pieces of the puzzle. To have some guys back with that experience, it really helps the guys that aren't as experienced," Colvin said. "I know these are guys that can score the ball, guys that can defend and guys that can rebound. They're good leaders and hopefully they can share those experiences they got last and help develop the younger guys as quick as possible."

Brenden Sloup and Ashton Stubbert are the other two seniors who will step into larger roles. Sloup's season was cut short after two games last season because of an injury.

"I'm coming back with a lot of vengeance. I was a little upset my season got clipped short. I'm ready to rock," Sloup said.

Stubbert played in 13 games a year ago and will look to emerge as the top post player after the graduation of leading scorer Eli Osten.

"I'm just going to play good defense in the post and make sure the six, seven guys aren't getting the ball and getting rebounds and play in the post on offense and pass out of it and get these guys open for shots," Stubbert said.

Colvin is going to lean on underclassmen with no varsity experience prior to this year to deepen the team's depth. Will Hrouda was the only player that was a freshman or sophomore on last year's varsity squad that saw playing time. He played in 13 games as a sophomore.

"Will Hrouda had a really nice summer. He's gotten much stronger in the weight room," Colvin said. "This summer, he was one of our better guys in terms of scoring the ball and he's a really good defender."

Juniors Humberto Adame and Derek Line, sophomores Jacob Dawson, Jakob Tenski and Clayton Thomson and freshman Blake Rathbone all could play key roles for Lakeview as first-time varsity players.

The Vikings, like they did during the football season, could experience some growing pains early in the season, but they hope to peak towards the end of the season.

"We lost a lot in football, so I think that we really stepped up in football and had a pretty good season there," Sloup said. "We're just trying to keep that and carry that over into basketball season and be successful there as well."

Lakeview drew into the Class C1-5 subdistrict, which includes North Bend, Scotus Central Catholic and David City. The Tigers had the best record of the four teams at 15-9 last winter.

"It's about the journey and the process. I think our sub, any one of those four teams can easily win it depending on how things played out. In years past, they're might have been one clear-cut juggernaut favorite in the sub," Colvin said. "I don't see that this year, so we're just going to keep the mentality if we grind and we show up and work and become the best team we can become, then we'll let the chips fall in subdistrict and we'll see how it all shakes out."

Sloup said the team is ready to take the next step. Lakeview hasn't posted a winning record since 2013-14 when it went 16-8. The most wins in a season since then was nine twice, most recently in 2019-20.

"We're looking to win a lot more than we have in years past. It's a big goal, especially after some glaring records in the past," Sloup said. "We're ready to win. We're finally ready to break through."