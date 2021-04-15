VunCannon prepares to carry on 'The Scotus Way' as he takes over boys basketball program

VunCannon is seeking a return to those glory days while also maintaining the philosophy Scotus has built around its teams, students and mission as an institution.

"It's not just about the wins and losses. We use the word culture around here a lot. The kids are here for more than just sports. Our goal is to teach the kids basketball under the umbrella of The Scotus Way," VunCannon said. "The measure for success isn't always wins and losses, it's going to be The Scotus Way. But we're going to do our best to translate that into success."

VunCannon is particularly enthusiastic to be taking over the reins at the current time in the program. Scotus has struggled to recreate its best moments in the years following the four trips to state but began to look like it was putting it back together late last year with an infusion of talented freshmen and sophomores.

"There's a lot of upside. The team we have coming back, the kids we have coming back, have a lot of potential. They're athletic. I think they want to work hard. …I don't think I'll have to coach effort," VunCannon said. "Now, it's just a matter of getting them to learn the game and have that experience. A lot of them got awesome varsity experience this past year."