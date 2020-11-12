Weidner makes it official, signs with NU

Allison Weidner grew up attending Nebraska basketball camps as a young girl. She, naturally, thought to a future of suiting up for the Big Red.
But how does a player from Humphrey, Nebraska, playing in the lowest division of the state's high school sports, find her way to big time college basketball? Well, for Weidner it was a performance on the AAU circuit before her junior year that suddenly sparked the attention.
All she's done since then is sit at or near the top in scoring in the state, lead her team back to the state tournament and play in another title game. In last year's state semifinals, she scored a career-high 39 points in front of Husker coach Amy Williams.
Weidner was already committed at the time but it was just more proof that, while Weidner's community is small, her game is worldwide.
She put pen to paper Wednesday morning and officially signed to play for Nebraska inside the Humphrey Saint Francis gymnasium.
"It's hard to explain how excited I was because this whole recruiting process, coming from a small town, a small school, I feel like a lot of people doubted me a little bit," Weidner said. "Once I finally started to prove myself, to put my name on that line, it just felt really good to finally prove myself and prove that I have what it takes to play at the Division-I level."
Weidner was with her AAU team, Nebraska Attack, in her first-ever tournament on the roster two years ago in Pennsylvania when she began to make a name for herself. Nebraska Attack was playing a team from Atlanta and unlikely to win the contest. Regardless, rather than stare in awe at the talent on the other side of the court, Weidner seized the opportunity to let it loose.
Unexpected to even be competitive with the other team, Weidner said she went out with a relaxed attitude and let it all hang out. She can't remember how many points she scored or any other statistics. What she does remember is the communication that began rolling in afterward.
"I had a pretty good game. I was scoring on all three levels and doing good stuff," Weidner recalled. "A bunch of coaches called me after that saying they didn't even know who I was until that day.
"...After that game, coaches called me and said, 'Against a good team like that, most players don't really play because they're getting their butts kicked. You were showing your grit, going after them, you didn't care.' I guess that's kind of what stuck out to them."
Weidner estimates that since then she was contacted by 20-30 Division-I programs and had 11 or 12 scholarship offers. Nebraska was her first Power 5 offer in August 2019. Though Nebraska was always her top choice, the pandemic prevented visiting anywhere else. She also committed before summertime, likely shutting off anymore D-I offers.
"I'm glad I committed early," she said. "Nebraska was just the right fit for me."
Weidner is one of two nationally ranked recruits the Huskers announced in their 2021 class on Wednesday. Kendall Coley, a 6-2 forward from Minneapolis, is ranked No. 49 by ESPN. Weidner, ranked 80th, is the only Nebraska girl in the ESPN top 100.
Those two are joined by Alexis Markowski, a 6-3 center from Lincoln Pius X; Tatiana Popa, a 6-5 center from West Virginia; and Kendall Moriarty, a 6-foot guard from Illinois. NU's five-player recruiting class is listed 21st by ESPN.
Weidner played against Coley this past summer in an AAU game.
"They're all a lot taller than me," Weidner joked. "...They all bring something to the table. We'll all mesh really nice."
Williams is excited to bring Weidner in for her versatility as a scorer and distributor.
"We cannot wait to add Allison to our Husker program," Williams told the Lincoln Journal Star. "She is a crafty point guard who can score at all three levels and is very good in the open court. She has great court vision and makes those around her better.”
St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth supports that statement whole heartedly. He said that goes for him as a coach as well.
"She's worked just so hard and committed to getting the job done," Weidner said. "Along the way she's made me a better coach, made her teammates better; it's been a fun day for us."
Weidner has been an All-State player every year of her career, played in the state tournament each of her previous three years and has played in the title game twice.
"She's had my eye, forever. Did I think she had the talent? Yeah. That's an easy statement to make now," Reichmuth said. "She's shown steady improvement, student of the game, works hard to get to where she is … I just don't know how to explain it. She had the dream and went after it."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
