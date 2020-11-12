Weidner makes it official, signs with NU

Weidner was with her AAU team, Nebraska Attack, in her first-ever tournament on the roster two years ago in Pennsylvania when she began to make a name for herself. Nebraska Attack was playing a team from Atlanta and unlikely to win the contest. Regardless, rather than stare in awe at the talent on the other side of the court, Weidner seized the opportunity to let it loose.

Unexpected to even be competitive with the other team, Weidner said she went out with a relaxed attitude and let it all hang out. She can't remember how many points she scored or any other statistics. What she does remember is the communication that began rolling in afterward.

"I had a pretty good game. I was scoring on all three levels and doing good stuff," Weidner recalled. "A bunch of coaches called me after that saying they didn't even know who I was until that day.

"...After that game, coaches called me and said, 'Against a good team like that, most players don't really play because they're getting their butts kicked. You were showing your grit, going after them, you didn't care.' I guess that's kind of what stuck out to them."