Young, energetic Discoverers ready to roll

Columbus High boys basketball enters the 2022-23 season essentially with a brand new squad. The Discoverers graduated their top five scorers in Ean Luebbe, Sam Kwapnioski, Ashton LaPointe, Tadan Bell and Ryan Eickhoff.

Seniors Connor Martinez and Braeden Schefus and juniors Tanner Esch, Griffin Micek and Caden Kapels take the mantle looking to build upon a six-win season.

"Last year, we took a step in the right direction. We are extremely young this year. It'll be a learning experience, but thing I'm really excited about is these guys love being in the gym and they love working and they love basketball," Discoverers head coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "That was shown this summer with our attendance. Got a lot of guys. We don't know exactly who's going to be in the rotation because the bullets haven't started flying yet. I'm just excited to watch these guys grow and improve."

Kapels, Micek and Martinez were all named team captains. Micek said the team is ready to step into the spotlight and replace the production left by last year's seniors.

"We lost a lot last year, but I think we're all up to the challenge of kind of replacing those guys and need new people to kind of step up and bring the energy and make sure everyone works hard and just prepare and try to do our best this year," Micek said. "I'm excited."

Martinez said with the team as young as it is, he said practices are ultra competitive as they try to earn a spot on the team. He said it's given them an edge.

Martinez returns with the most experience on the roster after playing in 22 games. The senior averaged 3.7 points per game last season and scored in double-figures twice last winter. Martinez scored 11 points on Jan. 21 against Grand Island and 10 points against Millard South on Feb. 11.

The senior said he got to learn playing behind the likes of Kwapnioski, Bell and Luebbe. Now heading into his final high school season, Martinez gets to step into a leadership role.

"This summer, I went to play some summer basketball and then played with these guys and really got to kind of understand them and have them take some shots and be more aggressive off the dribble and stuff like that," Martinez said. "The next step for me is probably to do it better in practice. If I don't do it in practice, it's not going to be effective in games. I think we'll get there and we'll be successful."

Kapels takes over the role in the middle in the paint as the Discoverers top post player. As a sophomore, Kapels played in 15 games.

"I just want to bring some toughness and physicality inside. It can't be really nice in Class A, so try to bounce around in there and get some shots for some other guys," Kapels said. "If I get it inside, people crash down, people open the perimeter and that's where the shooters shine. If we can get that going, we'll be a good team."

For the first time this season, the Nebraska School Activities Association is implementing a shot clock for Class A games only. Hitchcock said he's a supporter of the shot clock long-term and he doesn't feel it'll have that much of an impact until the end of quarters.

"It's just mentally making the shift of we don't have to foul. It's only a two-possession game. We're going to get the ball back. I think it'll clean up the end of games. I think it'll be easier on officials because it's not just a foul fest," Hitchcock said. "I also think it's a good teaching tool because it kind of really stresses the importance of getting the ball reversed. Now we can't just hold it. We got to push it and get the ball swung first, second and third side and then get that defense loosened up and look to attack. I'm excited."

The Discoverers open the season Thursday against the reigning Class A state runner-up Bellevue West. Martinez said he would like to see the team win double-digit games and Micek said he hopes they can finish above .500.

"I want to win more than six games," Hitchcock said. "I think 10 would be a good number for us, but at the same time we're focused on winning a number of games and not focused on getting better and enjoyment of the game and holding ourselves accountable to a standard, then it's kind of irrelevant. I want these guys to enjoy the experience, get better and then see what happens."