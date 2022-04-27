 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bearcats burn Columbus boys in OT

Columbus Discoverers

Columbus High boys soccer seemed to have broke the hex Kearney had over the Discoverers for nearly 10 years when CHS picked up a 3-1 win at home during a six-game winning streak that finished the regular season.

Tuesday in Kearney, the Bearcats reasserted their control of the series between the two with two overtime goals and a 2-0 win. The result made it 10 of the last 11 the Kearney boys have won over Columbus going back to 2013.

Seniors Ryland Garrett and Zach Kounovsky both found the back of the net in the second 10-minute overtime period and gave CHS its second loss in three matches. The Discoverers produced seven shots on goal but couldn't get any past keeper Nathan Hibberd.

Columbus finishes the regular season Thursday at 6-6 Lincoln Northeast and hosts Omaha Burke on Saturday at 11 am in the district semifinal.

