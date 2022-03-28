Bearcats pounce on four Columbus errors

Columbus baseball managed just four hits and couldn't overcome four errors while dropping a third straight game Monday at home in a 5-3 loss to No. 10 Kearney.

CHS took advantage of some Kearney mistakes early and led 2-0 but then managed just two hits in the final five innings and squandered eight walks.

Junior Jack Faust gave CHS a chance with a four-inning start that included five hits, one earned run and five strikeouts to go with one walk. Trevor Schumacher was just as good for the final nine outs when he gave up five hits and three runs but none of them earned.

A sacrifice fly and an error allowed Kearney to tie it up in the third. The Bearcats took the lead for good in the fifth when three runs came across on two hits.

Two errors and a sac bunt gave the middle of the order a chance to take advantage. Unlike the Discoverers, the Bearcats didn't miss. A double then a single added two more runs after a two-base error earlier in the frame gave Kearney a 3-2 lead.

Columbus stranded two in the fifth, left the bases loaded after a run in the sixth and had the tying runners at second and third in the seventh but went down looking.

CHS dropped to 4-5 two days after being swept in a home doubleheader by No. 3 Lincoln East. Connor Rausch led Columbus from the leadoff spot with two hits but only Sam Kwapnioski and Wyatt Swanson were also able to reach on base hits.

Columbus left 10 total on base, was 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position and is just 1 for 21 in the last three with runners at second or third.

The Discoverers will attempt to get back to .500 Thursday at home when they host Class B No. 2 Norris.

