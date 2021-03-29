Beat up Lady Vikes show fight at Waverly

Still hurting from a handful of injuries and with some sickness working its way through the team, the Lakeview girls nonetheless showed fight on Saturday in a 2-0 loss at Waverly.
The hosts, ranked No. 10 in Class B by the Lincoln Journal Star, scored twice in the first half then held the Lady Vikes at bay over the final 40 minutes.
Nathaly Loza generated two shots on goal for Lakeview - the first two of the year. Though the defeat dropped Lakeview to 0-4, finding a little bit of offense with a reduced roster provided some encouragement that the team is making steps in the right direction.
"We've got a lot of players sick or under the weather right now that we had to make some lineup adjustments. That put players in new spots and new players on the field," coach Mike Zimmerman said. "The girls really fought."
Waverly was awarded a penalty kick five minutes into the match and capitalized on a shot by senior Leah Rasmussen. Rasmussen found the back of the net again before halftime, but the Lakeview defense limited anymore significant scoring chances.
Loza had her two dangerous shots on frame, the Lady Vikes had three more, but few had a chance without an error by the Waverly keeper. Still, five shots on goal is a new high for the group.
"The girls fought hard and they worked hard. We're just kind of ready to get out of this week and heal up," Zimmerman said.
In addition to the starters that were missing, senior Allison Loseke, one of the most important stoppers on defense, went down with a knee injury about 20 minutes into the match. Though it didn't appear serious, she was held out of the rest of the match for precautionary reasons. Her absence plus a roster at about 70% left the Lady Vikes fighting with one hand tied behind their backs.
They hope to be closer to full strength on Tuesday in Schuyler when Lakeview will have its best chance for a win yet this season. The Warriors are 0-3 on the season with one goal and have lost the last four in a row to the Lady Vikes.
"We've been shifting so many people around lately because of sickness or injuries that I think we're finding out more about the girls and generating a little more offense," Zimmerman said. "The girls seem to move the ball well down the field, but then we just can't finish....
"It's been a really tough year so far. I'm proud of the way the girls have hung in there."
