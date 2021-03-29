Beat up Lady Vikes show fight at Waverly

Still hurting from a handful of injuries and with some sickness working its way through the team, the Lakeview girls nonetheless showed fight on Saturday in a 2-0 loss at Waverly.

The hosts, ranked No. 10 in Class B by the Lincoln Journal Star, scored twice in the first half then held the Lady Vikes at bay over the final 40 minutes.

Nathaly Loza generated two shots on goal for Lakeview - the first two of the year. Though the defeat dropped Lakeview to 0-4, finding a little bit of offense with a reduced roster provided some encouragement that the team is making steps in the right direction.

"We've got a lot of players sick or under the weather right now that we had to make some lineup adjustments. That put players in new spots and new players on the field," coach Mike Zimmerman said. "The girls really fought."

Waverly was awarded a penalty kick five minutes into the match and capitalized on a shot by senior Leah Rasmussen. Rasmussen found the back of the net again before halftime, but the Lakeview defense limited anymore significant scoring chances.

Loza had her two dangerous shots on frame, the Lady Vikes had three more, but few had a chance without an error by the Waverly keeper. Still, five shots on goal is a new high for the group.