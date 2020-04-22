Becca Valdez: Family outside of home

When Lakeview senior Becca Valdez lost her last season of soccer, she lost more than just a shot at making it back to sub-state or possibly even a shot at going to state for the first time.
Valdez said she viewed the Lakeview soccer team as her second family, and with the Nebraska Schools Activities Association (NSAA) canceling the spring sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic, she misses one more season to make memories.
Valdez started playing soccer as a sophomore and the Vikings made it to the sub-state round both of the years she was on the team.
Although the Vikings lost a lot of players from a year ago, Valdez said that this year's team was the most tight-knit group she has played on and felt that this could have been the year the Vikings took the next step and made the trip to Omaha.
All of those hopes and dreams came to an end on April 2, when the NSAA announced its decision.
"It kind of stinks because I was really looking forward to it," Valdez said. "I started playing soccer during winter leagues, so it kind of just hurts not being able to play the sport you love ...
"I was definitely hoping to accomplish making it past sub-state. Our team lost a lot of seniors last year, but this year our bond is a lot closer. We talk to each other like we’re a family. It definitely would have motivated us and helped us get there."
When Valdez looks back on her athletic career, which includes many high points between volleyball and soccer, it's the bonds she made that stuck out the most to her.
This year, especially, she had teammates she was close with.
"I think the biggest moments were just how close we were as a family on both teams, volleyball and soccer," Valdez said. "We could tell each other everything. I just felt so nice to have a second family that’s not at home.
"I feel like without having that connection you can be as good as an athlete as you want, but without that family connection, without being close, you’re never going to be able to work together."
One moment that particularly stands out to Valdez comes from a yearly tradition the Vikings soccer team holds.
Every year, Lakeview takes part in an egg toss. This activity helps teach the team how to take care of the soccer ball like you would an egg and also stands as a fun team-building activity.
During this activity in Valdez's sophomore year, teammate Kathleen Howland made the day especially memorable.
"It’s to be careful with the egg like you’re supposed to take care of the soccer ball. My favorite moment from that is definitely when Kathleen Howland smashed an egg over coaches head and then he made us run," she recalled. "It was definitely worth it."
The family aspect isn't the only thing that Valdez said she'll miss about playing soccer.
Sports provided an opportunity to be competitive and test herself.
"I'll definitely miss the thrill of the game," she said. "I love how much adrenaline it brings and how it just tests you and your teammates in different aspects than just being athletic."
This competitive spirit is one of the main characteristics that stick out to Lakeview girls head soccer coach Mike Zimmerman.
When soccer season rolls around next season, the Vikings won't only be missing one of their most competitive players, but also a key leader.
"She always leads by example," Zimmerman said. "She’s just kind of like a coach’s dream. She always shows up, practices hard, plays hard. She would have been a captain this year if the season hadn’t ended. She’s just one of those girls that won’t tell you she’s hurt, but she’ll play hurt because she’s that competitive. She’s just a really good athlete."
On top of being competitive on the pitch, Valdez also stuck out for what she did off the field.
Her upbeat attitude and dedication to the sport proved to be a great example for younger players.
"She’s a good kid," Zimmer man said. "She’s always positive. She would always make it to the summer workouts. I made a comment this summer, I said, ‘Becca we’re really going to have to play hard and well if we want to make sub-state.’
"Her response back to me was, ‘Mike we’re not going to make sub-state, we’re going to make state this year.’ I said, ‘OK, Becca.’ That’s kind of the attitude she always brought. She was always striving to do her best and to try to help the team get there."
When soccer season rolls along next year, the Vikings will be missing more than just a competitive player. Valdez was a driving force in motivating the team and keeping the energy high.
"She's just a great leader," Zimmerman said. "I think some of the girls see how hard she fights in the games. We’ll miss that. It just kind of pumps the other girls up that are more physical and bigger. She would take you on, she didn’t care how big you were."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!