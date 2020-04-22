Becca Valdez: Family outside of home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Lakeview senior Becca Valdez lost her last season of soccer, she lost more than just a shot at making it back to sub-state or possibly even a shot at going to state for the first time.

Valdez said she viewed the Lakeview soccer team as her second family, and with the Nebraska Schools Activities Association (NSAA) canceling the spring sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic, she misses one more season to make memories.

Valdez started playing soccer as a sophomore and the Vikings made it to the sub-state round both of the years she was on the team.

Although the Vikings lost a lot of players from a year ago, Valdez said that this year's team was the most tight-knit group she has played on and felt that this could have been the year the Vikings took the next step and made the trip to Omaha.

All of those hopes and dreams came to an end on April 2, when the NSAA announced its decision.

"It kind of stinks because I was really looking forward to it," Valdez said. "I started playing soccer during winter leagues, so it kind of just hurts not being able to play the sport you love ...