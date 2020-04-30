Beiermann learns life lessons through baseball

Lincoln High head baseball coach Jon Beiermann has been established in the Lincoln baseball community for almost a decade. But before his time in the capital city, his time on the diamond started in Columbus.
Beiermann's introduction to the game began in tee ball, moved to coach pitch and little league before he tried out and made the first Columbus Mariners club team.
He then went on to play for Columbus High where he was the first four-year letter winner since Columbus reinstated its baseball program in 1999.
After his Discoverer days, Beiermann played his college ball at Cloud Community in Kansas before earning a spot on the Peru State roster.
While in college, he began a coaching career with the Columbus American Legion Reds and Junior Blues teams. In his only season in the Legion dugout, he led the Blues to the state tournament.
"The one (moment) in Columbus that sticks out the most was in 2007 when we made state," Beiermann said. "Before that, we beat Grand Island twice in the junior district to make the state tournament. We didn’t lose in that tourney, but pretty much every year Grand Island wins. It was nice to not only beat them once, but twice. That really stuck out in my head."
After graduating from college, he moved to Lincoln, where it took him some time to find his way back into baseball. Without any connections, he was without a coaching position for four years. Beiermann kept applying and was eventually hired as the freshman coach at Lincoln Southwest.
During his break from baseball, he realized how much he missed the sport he grew up with.
"I think I started realizing I missed it more when I wasn’t playing or coaching," Beiermann said. "When I was playing and coaching, I liked it and wanted to be around it, but I didn’t realize how much I wanted it to be around until I didn’t have it around. Once I got that opportunity in Lincoln it was rekindled. It kind of filled a void in my life."
During his time playing, he played with and against some top-level talent.
He played with Thad Weber, who had a short stint in the majors, and played against players such former Husker and current Royals left fielder Alex Gordon.
Beiermann was entering his fifth year at Lincoln High this spring but first as head coach of the varsity squad.
"I would love to have normalcy back," Beiermann said. "I would love to have baseball back. I feel bad for the seniors not playing and things like that. It would be nice to have some normalcy back."
His time as a player helped Beiermann learn how to become a coach. Experiencing different styles helped him form his own philosophy and his own approach.
"It helped shape me to have different experiences with different coaching styles; just seeing different players," he said. "You go from being one of the top players on your high school team to going to college and not being a top player. Everyone is pretty good."
Not only did Beiermann learn more about the game through both his playing and coaching days, but he also learned more about life.
One of the lessons he learned is the importance of competition on and off the diamond.
"One thing that I want to say is to 'compete', and that can go a bunch of different directions," Beiermann said. "Baseball like life, work, or school can go in many different directions. Often it’s not the direction you want it to go or the result that you want. If you’re competing it’s going to help you in every aspect of life."
Another important life lesson he learned is how to prioritize. That's especially important at Lincoln High were he and his staff believe they're coaching more than just baseball.
"I want our kids to be student athletes first," Beiermann said. "I have held our kids to a higher standard with grades and attendance. If you had more than one F, you’re not playing until your grades up. If you had truancy or a tardy then you weren’t going to play that day.
"I just wanted to instill in those kids that baseball is a privilege. It’s part of the experience of high school. You have to take care of your other business first. I’m just trying to teach them if you have work, take care of your work stuff. If you’re going to be gone, tell us you’re going to be gone, keep your grades up, be good with your parents at home."
Another lesson he learned through coaching and life is the virtue of patience. Two moments in life revealed the importance of patience.
The first was the birth of his daughter and the second was coaching girls softball at Lincoln High.
"The way I was coaching guys before is not the same way I was coaching girls," Beiermann said. "My style somewhat changed with that. I put myself in, ‘This is my daughter. This is how I’m going to coach her,' remembering to take a step back, and that these guys and girls are 14 to 18 years old. Mistakes happen.
"There are other factors going on in their life. Remembering from my time at Peru, that didn’t work with the coaches just to draw back and reflect and see what the biggest picture is with things."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!