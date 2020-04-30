Beiermann learns life lessons through baseball

Not only did Beiermann learn more about the game through both his playing and coaching days, but he also learned more about life.

One of the lessons he learned is the importance of competition on and off the diamond.

"One thing that I want to say is to 'compete', and that can go a bunch of different directions," Beiermann said. "Baseball like life, work, or school can go in many different directions. Often it’s not the direction you want it to go or the result that you want. If you’re competing it’s going to help you in every aspect of life."

Another important life lesson he learned is how to prioritize. That's especially important at Lincoln High were he and his staff believe they're coaching more than just baseball.

"I want our kids to be student athletes first," Beiermann said. "I have held our kids to a higher standard with grades and attendance. If you had more than one F, you’re not playing until your grades up. If you had truancy or a tardy then you weren’t going to play that day.