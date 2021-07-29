Bell announces commitment to Coastal Carolina

Columbus High added another name to the ranks of college baseball on Wednesday when left-hander Tadan Bell announced his verbal commitment to Coastal Carolina on Twitter.

Bell becomes the second Division I prospect from the Discoverers in the last three years following Tyler Palmer at Nebraska.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder was a Second Team Super-State honoree by the Lincoln Journal Star and All-Class A by the World Herald. In 10 appearances as a junior, Bell was 5-2 with a 3.50 ERA, 1.327 WHIP and 78 strikeouts to go with 24 walks.

Bell struck out 13 at Lincoln North Star on April 10 and 14 at Fremont Bergan on April 23, just a few days after Bergan had won the Heartland Athletic Conference and was ranked in the top five.

He also led CHS to a district win over Creighton Prep and tossed six innings of the first-round state tournament loss to Millard South. Bell held Millard South to one earned run, walked five and struck out six. The Patriots went on to win the state championship and scored more than two runs each game after squeezing by Columbus 2-1.