Bell dazzles on Friday, gloves stumble on Saturday

Pitching and fielding, good then inconsistent, told the story of Columbus High baseball over the weekend.

All-State left-hander Tadan Bell was back to his old tricks on Friday in an 11-2 win over Seward. CHS came back from down 7-1 on Saturday against Burke but 13 Bulldog hits, four extra-base hits and six errors were too much to overcome Saturday in a 12-9 loss.

Bell went five innings in his first start of the year, gave up just three hits, struck out four and walked one. He tossed 62 pitches and never allowed a Seward hitter to reach second base.

Columbus scored six in the fourth inning on Saturday after falling behind 7-1 but then gave up five in the fifth and couldn't mount another big comeback. Relief pitcher Bohden Jedlicka pitched the fifth and the final three innings and only allowed one earned run because of three errors in his three innings.

CHS moved to 3-1 ahead of a road game Monday at Lincoln Southwest then a game Tuesday back home against Omaha Skutt.

"We've got to clean some things up, get some situational things figured out," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "We've got to keep getting some of the younger guys on the mound and keep giving them another crack at at. We think we've got the pieces there and we think they'll develop. We've just got to keep giving them opportunities."

Bell was more than enough Friday in a game that saw CHS score single runs in the first and third before three in the fourth. He left up 5-0 and improved Columbus to 3-0 thanks to an RBI groundout from Connor Rausch in the first, RBI double by Jack Faust in the third and an RBI single by Wyatt Swanson, Jarrett Bell bases-loaded walk and Cody Zrust RBI sac fly all in the fourth.

Seward plated two in the sixth once Bell left the game but CHS added six more in the bottom half. Zrust finished with three hits while Faust, Swanson, Bentley Willison and Nick Zoucha each had two. Zrust and Rausch each drove in two runs.

Faust had the start Saturday and went four innings with nine hits, seven runs and five earned. Two unearned runs in the first, an RBI double in the second and leadoff double in the third put CHS in a 4-0 hole.

It became 7-1 in the fourth when Burke sent seven to the plate and scored three more on four hits, one a bunt single. Columbus tied it in the bottom half when 10 went up to hit, produced five hits, four in a row at one point, and drew two walks.

Three singles, a hit batter, two errors and a wild pitch put Burke back ahead to stay in the fifth.

Zrust had three more hits. Swanson and Grant Anderson both had two. Tadan Bell, Rausch, Willison and Sam Kwapnioski all drove in two runs.

Jedlicka gave up four hits and five runs in relief but only one was earned.

"Offensively we produced again," Johnson said. "We just need nine runs to be enough, in the future, for us."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

