Jarrett Bell picked up a win in a seven-inning outing for Columbus against Norfolk.

The Discoverers earned a 5-1 win at Norfolk Thursday with Bell pitching the complete game.

Both the Discoverers and Panthers were held to no runs in the opening inning.

Columbus would score the first run of the game in the top of the second thanks to a single from Wyatt Swanson which brought Sawyer Kimberling home.

The defenses would tighten up again until the fourth inning where Columbus scored two runs on back-to-back doubles from Swanson and Kael Forney.

Both teams would add runs in the fifth as Columbus scored two runs in the top of the inning. Keiton Watchorn scored the opening run of the inning off a sacrifice fly from Bentley Willison.

Jack Faust would score the final run of the game off a double from Connor Rausch.

Norfolk's lone run of the game came off an error as Bell finished with no runs allowed.

The defenses would tighten up again in the final two innings to close out Bell's win.

While on the mound Bell faced 24 batters only allowing three hits and two walks. He would send six Panthers back to the dugout on strikes.

At the plate, Columbus finished with 11 hits with Swanson, Willison and Faust leading the Discoverers with two hits each.

Six of Columbus' 11 hits landed Discoverers on second base.

Swanson also led the team with two RBI in the win.

The win improves Columbus to 9-7 overall.

The Discoverers were set to face 5-10 Fremont on Friday but the game was postponed until Monday.

Columbus' next outing is now set for Saturday with 9-10-1 Lincoln Northeast visiting for a doubleheader.