Bell strikes out 14 in season finale win

Columbus High baseball needed just two hits and three runs in Tuesday's win over Omaha North thanks to a five-inning effort from lefty Tadan Bell that earned the senior his first win on the mound since March 25.

Bell tossed the first five innings, walked one and struck out 14 for his third start of the season with 10 or more Ks and perhaps the most dominant performance of his career since he also struck out 14 in a win last year over Fremont.

But Bell allowed an earned run on two hits in that one. Tuesday his only blemish was a two-out walk in the fourth inning. He struck out the first 11 hitters he faced and made 14 of the 15 outs in his five innings via strikeout. The only Viking who put the ball in play was a pop up to shallow left in the first at-bat of the fifth.

Thirteen of his 14 strikeouts were swinging. He threw 67 total pitches and 49 were for strikes.

"Statistically, he's never been better," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "He's had some high strikeout games, but his efficiency - he was one batter away from throwing five perfect innings, and not only five perfect innings but with only one ball put in play. He was on it."

Colby Salak and Jarrett Bell followed with six straight outs in the sixth and seventh. Salak struck out one and Jarrett Bell two. The three Columbus High pitchers combined for a no-hitter.

A bases-loaded walk to Cody Zrust in the second scored Sam Kwapnioski and made it 1-0 Discoverers. Wyatt Swanson walked with one down in the fifth and made it 2-0 two hitters later when Conner Raush singled and a wild pitch brought Swanson home from third.

Kwapnioski walked to start the sixth, stole second, moved to third on an error and scored the final run on Grant Anderson's RBI ground out.

Rausch's single and first inning single by Tadan Bell were the only two hits of the game.

Bell is now 3-2 on the year and lowered his ERA to 2.19. He has 65 strikeouts to 22 walks, a 1.070 WHIP and has just 12 earned runs in 31 and 1/3 innings.

His superb start improved Columbus to 12-13 and wrapped up the regular season. CHS hadn't played since April 26 at Lincoln Southeast when rain canceled games Thursday, Friday and Monday.

One game below. 500 leaves CHS 19th in the wildcard standings and the fourth seed in A-6 district. Columbus plays five seed Omaha Benson on Friday at 5 p.m. in Lincoln at Sherman Field. A win advances the Discoverers to Saturday at 11 a.m. back at Sherman against No. 6 Lincoln Southeast.

The Discoverers and Knights met April 26 in Lincoln - a 6-3 win for Southeast. That was the last game Columbus had played until hosting Omaha North on Tuesday.

The other side of the district bracket includes No. 8 Kearney vs. Lincoln North Star.

"I think we'll be well-prepared for Friday and Saturday, but it's that extra game Friday you worry about," Johnson said. "It's baseball; anything can happen or injuries can happen or weird stuff that can affect the rest of the district. It is what it is. We had a lot of games canceled that left us right along the border of that three-four seed. We were hoping to get a three, but in the end a lot of it was out of our control with the weather."

Twin River faces Waverly

The Titans head into the postseason looking to snap a nine-game losing skid when they begin district play Friday at Skutt against Waverly.

Twin River Omaha Benson 16-1 on March 29 but hasn't won since that afternoon in Silver Creek. The Titans are 1-12 and up against a 10-13 Waverly squad that earned the No. 2 district seed.

The top of the bracket includes Plattsmouth and Crete playing for the right to face top seed and No. 1-rated Omaha Skutt. The Twin River/Wavelry winner faces either Nebraska City or Douglas County West.

Twin River plays Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Omaha and would move on to Saturday at 2:30 p.m. with a win. The district final is Monday at 5 p.m.

