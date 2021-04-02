Bell throws another gem

Junior Tadan Bell put together another gem on the mound but this time had just enough support from his hitters to pick up the victory.

Bell struck out 10 and went 6 and 2/3 innings in a 3-2 victory Thursday night at Class B No. 1 Norris. He tossed six innings on March 26 against Bellevue West, struck out eight and held the Thunderbirds to just one earned run but also had only one run from the offense.

It looked like his effort might again be wasted following a two-run bottom of the fourth for Norris that put the Titans ahead. Columbus answered back with two in the fifth and Bell did the rest. Senior CJ Fleeman came in for the final out when Bell hit the pitch limit and needed just six tosses to get a fly ball to second base.

"He was dealing. It was nice for us to finally come out on the winning side of that for him," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "He's pitched well for us every start. This time we found enough runs for him, and he did his thing."

Bell has thrown a total of 18 innings now in three starts and is 1-0 with a 1.56 ERA, has struck out 26 batters, walked eight, allowed just four earned runs and has an impressive WHIP of .944.