Bell throws another gem

Junior Tadan Bell put together another gem on the mound but this time had just enough support from his hitters to pick up the victory.
Bell struck out 10 and went 6 and 2/3 innings in a 3-2 victory Thursday night at Class B No. 1 Norris. He tossed six innings on March 26 against Bellevue West, struck out eight and held the Thunderbirds to just one earned run but also had only one run from the offense.
It looked like his effort might again be wasted following a two-run bottom of the fourth for Norris that put the Titans ahead. Columbus answered back with two in the fifth and Bell did the rest. Senior CJ Fleeman came in for the final out when Bell hit the pitch limit and needed just six tosses to get a fly ball to second base.
"He was dealing. It was nice for us to finally come out on the winning side of that for him," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "He's pitched well for us every start. This time we found enough runs for him, and he did his thing."
Bell has thrown a total of 18 innings now in three starts and is 1-0 with a 1.56 ERA, has struck out 26 batters, walked eight, allowed just four earned runs and has an impressive WHIP of .944.
He set Norris down in order in the first, pitched around a two-out walk in the second and went 1-2-3 in the third inning. His only trouble came in the fourth on a one-out single and home run in the next at bat on the first pitch.
Bell calmly followed that with back-to-back strikeouts and had another 1-2-3 inning in the fifth. He worked around a two-out walk in the sixth and struck out the first two hitters of the seventh before reaching the 110-pitch limit.
Husker recruit C.J. Hood singled against Bell in his first at bat and struck out swinging two other times.
The Columbus offense had many more opportunities to give Bell an advantage than the week before but didn't break through until the fourth. Evan Bock's double was followed by a Fleeman single to left for a 1-0 lead.
Tanner Kobza led off the fifth with a single, Colin Fly followed with a single and Kobza scored on an error for the 2-2 tie. Kaden Young singled two hitters later for the eventual game-winning run.
"(Falling behind) took the wind out of our sails for a little bit. But Tadan, he got right back in the strike zone and gave our guys a chance to make plays," Johnson said. "To our guys' credit, they didn't really blink. They came back in the dugout and got right back after it."
Seven different members of the lineup had hits and three had multiple. Brent Beard was 2 for 4, Young was 2 for 4 with the RBI and Fleeman was 2 for 3 also with a run driven in.
Norris starter Colton Wahlstrom was nearly as good as Bell with a complete-game effort, three earned runs and seven strikeouts.
Columbus is back on the diamond on Saturday at Blair.
"We swung well. We squared up a lot of pitches early on that ended up being out, we had Jarrett Bell thrown out at the plate to end an inning and we left guys stranded in the sixth and seventh with two outs. Those things will come," Johnson said. "Right now, they're really trusting the approach and how to go about at bats, which is awesome.
"With more of those opportunities, they'll start to come through for us."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.