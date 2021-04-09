Beller runs, jumps to four medals

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family junior Paige Beller racked up the medal count in a variety of events Monday at the Aquinas Invite.

Beller earned a medal in all four of her events, highlighted by a win in the 400 meters. She also was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles, and took third in both the high jump and triple jump.

Beller's performance was one of nine medals for the Bulldog girls and 23 overall. The boys won 14 and had three runners-up.

The HLHF girls were sixth in the team standings on a 54-point total. The boys had 74 and were fourth. The Aquinas girls rose to the top of the team standings with 131 points. The Monarch boys were the clear winners in their competition as well, scoring 233 points.

Beller won the 400 with a time of 1 minute, 3.41 seconds. She edged out Lutheran High Northeast senior Halle Berner by .13. Beller crossed the line in the 100 hurdles at 18.16 seconds, reached 4 feet, 10 inches in the high jump and hit 15-7 in the long jump. She and Berner were tied at that distance in the long jump but Berner had a better secondary jump.

Freshman Abi Schneider was a two-time medalist with third-place throws in both the shot put and the discus. The 400 relay team was fourth, Allison Durkop was fifth in the 3200 and Grace Preister took sixth in the 300 hurdles.