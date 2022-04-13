Bennett saves Columbus at North Star

Columbus High junior goalkeeper David Bennett shouldn't have been staring down a penalty kick with the game on the line at Lincoln North Star. But while has defense had twice let him down, Bennett responded when it was his turn to make a play and preserved a 2-1 road win on Tuesday.

CHS had the first two goals of the game but took a bad deflection for an own goal then committed a hand ball in the box in the final moments. Bennett dove to his right and had to make a full extension horizontally to tip the shot away.

It was one of eight saves he had for the game and the biggest of his career. Bennett hasn't yet been called upon often to make a game-changing stop in his second full season between the posts. When the moment came, he was ready, and coach John Arlt wasn't surprised.

"His instincts kicked in, and he played it really well," Arlt said. "I asked him after the game, 'Did you guess or did you know,' and he said, 'I knew, I was kind of watching him.' He's got things that he reads and he read it right. We were fortunate, because if that game goes into overtime, who knows."

Columbus led 1-0 in the fifth minute when Alex Ortiz scored on an assist from Kay Ortiz for his fourth goal of the season and third in four games. CHS had four other quality chances before halftime but sent two point-blank shots over the crossbar.

Sophomore Nicholas Bennet put his fourth of the year into the net just three minutes into the second half on an assist from Alex Ortiz and, at least in the minds of the Discoverers, sealed the win.

Sealed it, that was, until a cross in the 71st minute took a carom off a Columbus defender trying to clear it away and went on net. The hand ball call came in the 75th minute and swung all the momentum, at least momentarily, to the Navigators. Bennett snuffed it out in an instant.

"When we scored in the second half, I'm not sure if we took our foot off the gas, but we lost our intensity a little bit," Arlt said. "When North Star scored with nine minutes to go, it was a dog fight at that point; we put ourselves in that position. I want to give them credit; they kept fighting. But we mentally checked out a little bit like we thought we had the game."

Bennett's father, Jamie, was also a keeper for CHS back in his playing career. When Arlt was asked if dad could have matched son and made the save, Alrt joked that dad's too old for that now. Thirty years ago? Alrt likes his chances, but it will certainly spark some debate in the Bennett household.

"David played really, really well," Arlt said. "Obviously, making the save was huge, but he was in charge back there."

Bennett has 44 saves on the season and just three goals against among 44 shots on goal. He's 7-1 overall as a starter with five shutouts.

Bennett and the Discoverers improved to 7-2 with the victory and bounced back from Friday's shootout loss to No. 9 Lincoln East. He wasn't available for that one but was ably replaced by senior teammate Jorge Herrera making nine saves.

Columbus looks to make it two wins in a row in a Friday road trip to 3-8 North Platte.

"I stressed that we need to be mentally prepared, and I thought we started off that way, but it's a lesson learned about finishing a game," Arlt said. "If we have a three-goal lead, there's no pressure when they get that one goal. I think maybe we checked out a little mentally, and we just can't do that."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

