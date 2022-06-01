Best of the Discoverers made it a year to remember

Columbus High's best athletes created all sorts of memories over the landscape of high school sports in the past nine months. Yet, for all the wins, the game-changing plays, the cheers and the battles in the heat of competition, the five who were recognized by local organizations say it was the relationships that will last the longest.

Sertoma recognized Logan Kapels and Sam Kwapnioski as its Columbus High Athletes of the Year, Rylee Iburg was named for the same award by the Columbus Community Hospital and Premier Physical Therapy and KLIR Prep Club Awards went to Tadan Bell and Addie Kudron.

Each of the five were multi-sport athletes that served crucial roles for their respective programs. Kapels, Kudron and Iburg participated in all three sports seasons. Kwapnioski and Bell played basketball and baseball.

"It's all the relationships you make and the friendships you have, the chemistry you have with your team," Kapels said about what will stick with her now that her time as a Discoverer is over. "It's the whole experience."

Kapels was an outside hitter for a Columbus High volleyball team that went 13-19 last fall. She's been a contributor each of the past three seasons, alternating between the back row and up front. On the basketball court she's either been a regular backup or a starter each year of her varsity career. On the hardcourt in the spring, Kapels is a four-year tennis contributor who made it all the way to the semifinals last season with playing partner Becca Hazlett.

Kwapnioski transitioned into the starting point guard role for boys basketball and sacrificed scoring opportunities in favor of running the offense and distributing the ball. He also took his bumps and bruises against a tough schedule that featured four members of the final Class A top 10 and 11 teams with winning records.

Despite just one year in the position, Kwapnioski was Columbus' second-leading scorer, tops in assists and steals and shot 42%. Kwapnioski and Discoverer boys basketball won as many games against Class A teams as the program has in the past 20 years. During baseball season he hit .268 with 15 runs scored, 13 RBIs and eight doubles.

Like his classmates, Kwapnioski said teammates and connections made to those teammates will last the longest. At the other end of the spectrum was the necessary blood sweat and tears.

"I won't miss some of the practices, and the running, "Kwapnioski said.

Iburg completed a wrestling career that included 101 wins, three years of frustrating injuries but earned a bronze medal at the end. He overcame a separated shoulder, fractured hip and torn meniscus at different points in his career. At the state tournament he lost in the quarterfinals then won four straight for the consolation championship. In football, he was second on the CHS roster with 437 yards rushing, averaged 6.3 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns to go with 17 tackles on defense.

Teammates and a road dual win at Kearney are what will stand out the most from his final year.

"(I'm proudest) of all the hard work I've put in and how I bounced back from all the injuries," Iburg said.

Bell leaves as arguably the most accomplished pitcher in Discoverer history. He set the single season strikeout record as a junior and passed the career mark this year. He's a two-time all-state honoree. He made the final catch in right field as a junior in a win that sent Columbus High to state for the first time in decades and struck out six in his state tournament start against Millard South.

"The family you build with your teammates and having fun with it while it lasted," is what Bell said will stick with him.

That and "the impact I've made on kids and families."

Kudron hit .352 in softball with 30 RBIs, 25 runs scored and an .885 OPS. In hoops she was the Discoverers' top scorer and top three-point threat. On the soccer pitch she scored just four goals but was sidelined for several weeks with an injury.

"Practices and messing around, just having fun, all the games and all that stuff," Kwapnioski said. "It's all been great."

And as much as the focus was on success and hard work, each of the five also mentioned competing and training with integrity as a priority. In the long run, each said respect and kindness were just as important.

"I was definitely honored to be picked because all the coaches vote on this. It was definitely a big honor and I was grateful for it because all the hard work paid off," Kapels said. "(I want to be remembered for) the hard work that I've put in and how I've treated people."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.