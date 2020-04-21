Bignell keeping it in perspective

"If you get hard on yourself on one bad shot, it’s going to affect the next shot. You just have to let things go," he said. "If I make mistake I can’t just get hung up on it forever. I have to let it go when it happens and just move on from it and learn from it."

Bignell's departure also impacts the future of Lakeview golf.

For the past couple of years, Bignell has been viewed as the leader for the Vikings. Now they must find someone to replace his role.

"Right now we always have someone to look to," Heard said. "The kids have someone to look to. They have a guy they can ask questions to. They have someone they can look up to. We’re going to be looking for someone to fill that void next year. I think we have some good candidates for that. But, they’re big shoes to fill.

"I think we’re going to miss his presence. We consistently had our number one golfer every single week. We knew who that was going to be. There’s going to be a lot of questions next year. He was the one kid every year that I had that there haven’t been any questions. He was a consistent cog in our wheel and now we have to reload. So that’s what we plan on doing next year. He’s not easily replaceable, that’s for sure."

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

