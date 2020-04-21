Bignell keeping it in perspective

Landon Bignell isn't your typical high school senior.
Although many fourth-year students enjoy the closing days of their youth hanging with friends and enjoying their last days of innocence, Bignell is at work.
Bignell for half a day goes to school, where he maintains a high-grade point average. From school, he leaves to go help his father, Keith Bignell, in the roofing industry. After working for a few hours, he then heads to either golf or powerlifting practice.
According to Bignell, he works anywhere from 40 to 50 hours during the fall on top of being a student and staying in shape for his winter and spring sports.
This work ethic might explain his level of maturity and how he has handled the cancellation of his last season of sports so well.
On April 2, The Nebraska Schools Activities Association (NSAA) decided to cancel the spring sports season. For Bignell, this means that his golf career at Lakeview came to a premature end, dashing the high hopes of the Vikings.
With three seniors on the squad, that all made massive improvements from the end of last year, Bignell and head coach Alex Heard both said they believed Lakeview could have made a run to state this year.
Despite the premature ending, Bignell is trying to keep everything in perspective.
"Our team had some pretty high goals,' he said. "We thought we could make state and win districts. I think we could have had two to three state medalists, but at the same time, it’s pretty important to put things into perspective.
"Fifty years ago, young men our age were having to go to war. I guess we can count our blessings for that. We don’t have to go to war or anything."
Individually, Bignell said he was hoping to place in the top 15 at state and bring home a medal. The Lakeview senior has been working in roofing for around six years and plans to continue after graduating.
In the fall, he'll go to Northeast Community College in Norfolk to get a degree in building construction.
Joining the workforce from a young age has separated Bignell from some of his peers. He was viewed as a leader among many on the golf team.
"The last two years he’s taken on a leadership role for us," Heard said. "He’s the dude that younger kids look to if they’re struggling. Even kids that are on varsity, when they’re in a rut or things aren’t going well or they just want someone to kind of analyze things for them, he’s the guy that people come to.
"It speaks to him wanting to be that guy, but it also speaks to the character that he has. He’s somebody that people are comfortable approaching with that kind of stuff. It showed."
His level of maturity has impressed even the adults in his life.
"He’s such a mature kid," Heard said. "He’s able to keep a level head in these situations and he understands the risks of what we’re doing. Then again he has the other side where he’s a kid. He is disappointed in not being able to finish out this golf season. We had big plans for Landon. He underperformed last year from what we thought he could do. He kind of had a fire lit under his butt this year about how he wanted to pick things up.
"We’ve been talking since last season how this year is going to be different and he was going to put the work in. Through the brief time we had in the spring you can tell that’s exactly what he did."
Bignell texted Heard last week after shooting a 33 at Quail Run, which is under par.
"He’s disappointed that for sure, but he’s also mature," Heard said. "It speaks volumes to his character. We side with him on being disappointed, but at the end of the day what can you do."
Although Bignell is mature for his age, he also knows how to let loose and have fun.
The team shared many fun memories, including one in particular that stood out from last year. After competing in a tournament at Firethorn Golf Course in Lincoln, which is considered one of the toughest courses in the state by many, Heard plugged his iPhone into the aux cord to play some music.
To the surprise of the team, and maybe even Heard, the first song that popped up was by pop artist Shawn Mendes. The Vikings golf team gave their head coach a hard time for that the rest of the year.
"After the first meet, none of us knew Coach Heard very well yet," Bignell said. "He plugged his phone in after the meet. No one played well. It was at Firethorn, which is one of the hardest courses in the state.
"It started playing his playlist and it started playing Shawn Mendes. We all just made fun of him. That kind of opened the floodgates to a fun season. We just made fun of each other a lot."
Heard said that Bignell's attitude toward the cancellation of spring shows he holds a level of wisdom most high schoolers don't possess.
On top of being mature for his age, Bignell has proven to be a successful golfer. He contributed to a state championship run during his sophomore year.
This experience of competing in state championship was the highlight of Bignell's athletic career.
"It was pretty crazy for me," Bignell said. "The first day I played like the worst golf of my life and the second day I played probably the best. It goes to show that golf is more of a mental game than anything."
Although Bignell's golf career has come to an end, he has learned many valuable life lessons from his time out on the course.
"If you get hard on yourself on one bad shot, it’s going to affect the next shot. You just have to let things go," he said. "If I make mistake I can’t just get hung up on it forever. I have to let it go when it happens and just move on from it and learn from it."
Bignell's departure also impacts the future of Lakeview golf.
For the past couple of years, Bignell has been viewed as the leader for the Vikings. Now they must find someone to replace his role.
"Right now we always have someone to look to," Heard said. "The kids have someone to look to. They have a guy they can ask questions to. They have someone they can look up to. We’re going to be looking for someone to fill that void next year. I think we have some good candidates for that. But, they’re big shoes to fill.
"I think we’re going to miss his presence. We consistently had our number one golfer every single week. We knew who that was going to be. There’s going to be a lot of questions next year. He was the one kid every year that I had that there haven’t been any questions. He was a consistent cog in our wheel and now we have to reload. So that’s what we plan on doing next year. He’s not easily replaceable, that’s for sure."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
