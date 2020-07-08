Bird leads Albion in route of Neligh-Oakdale

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Albion's Carsten Bird was unstoppable from the plate on Tuesday night.

His four-hit game led his team in a 13-4 route of Neligh-Oakdale on the road, bringing Albion's record to 5-4 and snapping a three-game losing skid.

Albion set the tone early with its offense, scoring eight first-inning runs in the top half before the hosts had yet to touch a bat.

Neligh-Oakdale answered with three in the bottom half and one in the second, cutting the lead to 8-4, but Albion plated two in the third and three in the fourth.

Ryan Kramer tossed 1 and 2/3 innings in his start and earned the win with one earned run, one hit and four strikeouts. Kyle Preister pitched two innings of relief allowing no runs and no hits while walking one batter and striking out five.

Trent Patzel closed the final 1 and 1/3 innings allowing no runs and no hits, walking four batters and striking out two.