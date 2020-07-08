Bird leads Albion in route of Neligh-Oakdale

Albion's Carsten Bird was unstoppable from the plate on Tuesday night.
His four-hit game led his team in a 13-4 route of Neligh-Oakdale on the road, bringing Albion's record to 5-4 and snapping a three-game losing skid.
Albion set the tone early with its offense, scoring eight first-inning runs in the top half before the hosts had yet to touch a bat.
Neligh-Oakdale answered with three in the bottom half and one in the second, cutting the lead to 8-4, but Albion plated two in the third and three in the fourth.
Ryan Kramer tossed 1 and 2/3 innings in his start and earned the win with one earned run, one hit and four strikeouts. Kyle Preister pitched two innings of relief allowing no runs and no hits while walking one batter and striking out five.
Trent Patzel closed the final 1 and 1/3 innings allowing no runs and no hits, walking four batters and striking out two.
Albion's blazing start began with shortstop Carsten Bird seeing six pitches and sending a blast to right center for a triple. A walk and fielder's choice followed by two more walks had three runs in before Neligh-Oakdale managed to record an out. Priester made it 4-0 to shorstop, an error brought a run in for 5-0, Zach Pfeifer's single to center pushed it to 6-0 and Bird came up again, picking up a second hit in the inning with a liner to right and an RBI making it 8-0
The home team's three first-inning runs came off of one error, two walks, a dropped third strike and a double. The secon- inning running came via three walks and a hit batter.
Neligh-Oakdale was held scoreless for the rest of the night.
Patzel doubled in a two-out run in the third and Sam Grape, who had singled in the previous at bat, scored on a passed ball. Austin Kahlandt came in from third for a run on a dropped third strike in the fourth, Preister scored on an error and Zach Pfeifer did the same two hitters later.
Preister and Patzel finished with two hits each. Both of Patzel's hits were doubles. Each player also recorded an RBI.
The Seniors are in action next at 8 p.m. on Thursday at home against Wayne.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
