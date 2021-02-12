Bison rain down 3s on Lakeview girls, HLHF boys and girls win at Twin River

The Lakeview girls opened up a six-point first quarter lead and held Central City to just six total points through the first eight minutes when the Bison found their range and started the fireworks show.

Central City finished with 11 makes from 3-point range and had one player hit seven while handing Lakeview a fifth straight loss 54-49. Bison senior Jade Erickson was 7 of 16 from distance, Central City hit six times from the perimeter in the third and Lakeview saw its own field goal percentage drop 24% in the second half when it managed just 20 total points.

Reese Janssen had 17 points while Katee Korte had 10 for the Lady Vikes. Josie Bentz grabbed 10 rebounds. Despite all the Central City 3s, Lakeview only trailed 42-38 at the start of the fourth. The Bison made six free throw in a row to seal the victory in the late stages.

"We left some easy baskets out there that we needed to get," coach Monte Jones said. "For Central City, they made 11 3s, and several of those were tough, tough 3s. You've got to credit them for hitting some tough shots in the second half."

In other action...