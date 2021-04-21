Blair notches three second half goals to down Scotus girls

"Anytime she has any kind of an opportunity, everyone is screaming for her to go and they're not always making runs off of her. But they had to step up," coach Brezenski said. "With 14, 15 goals, and the next player has three, (opponents) are going to be all over her. We have to pick it up; we have to find someone else who's going to score for us."

Brezenski has 15 of the team's 27 total goals. Senior Kamryn Chohon is next with three. Three others are tied with two.

Brezenski certainly has the skill, talent and wherewithal to be relied on as the top option, but too often there is, perhaps, her mom and coach suspected, a tendency to wait for Libbie to make something happen. Scotus isn't exactly sitting back and watching her do it on her own. But her teammates are perhaps deferring to her too much.

"They react instead of anticipate their next move," coach Brezenski said. "They react to where the ball is rather than where it's going to be. Then, instead of going to goal and finding a way to score, they're passing it off to create a chance for someone else. We've got to find someone else who can step up and score for us."