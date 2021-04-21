Blair notches three second half goals to down Scotus girls

The Scotus Central Catholic girls scored the first goal of the game Tuesday at No. 7 Blair but the Bears answered immediately and generated three more in the second half for a 4-1 win over the Shamrocks on Tuesday.
Scotus sophomore Libbie Brezenski added to her impressive total with her 15th goal of the season but she was once again the obvious option for an offense that has yet to identify a secondary scorer.
Blair broke the 1-1 tie halfway through the second half then added two more insurance goals in the final 10 minutes as Scotus moved forward in a desperate attempt to tie it up.
The loss dropped the Shamrocks to 6-4.
"We need more games like this to really test us," coach Kristie Brezenski said. "In the first half, we did a lot of great things - we were connecting passes, we had the idea of where to go; we just didn't finish. We had four really good opportunities we didn't finish and that ended up kicking us in the butt."
Brezenski, the player, scored 18 minutes into the match. She has a goal in every match this season other than the three Scotus losses. Tuesday was the first time SCC scored in a loss.
Blair tied it up just two minutes later on a bomb from distance that snuck over the head of the Scotus keeper. A backside cut to the goal and pass into the slot gave the Bears the lead in the 60th minute. Coach Brezenski moved her faster players to the midfield in the hopes of generating more push. Instead, that resulted in Blair making runs to the end line and creating two more goals in the 72nd and 77th minutes.
"Anytime she has any kind of an opportunity, everyone is screaming for her to go and they're not always making runs off of her. But they had to step up," coach Brezenski said. "With 14, 15 goals, and the next player has three, (opponents) are going to be all over her. We have to pick it up; we have to find someone else who's going to score for us."
Brezenski has 15 of the team's 27 total goals. Senior Kamryn Chohon is next with three. Three others are tied with two.
Brezenski certainly has the skill, talent and wherewithal to be relied on as the top option, but too often there is, perhaps, her mom and coach suspected, a tendency to wait for Libbie to make something happen. Scotus isn't exactly sitting back and watching her do it on her own. But her teammates are perhaps deferring to her too much.
"They react instead of anticipate their next move," coach Brezenski said. "They react to where the ball is rather than where it's going to be. Then, instead of going to goal and finding a way to score, they're passing it off to create a chance for someone else. We've got to find someone else who can step up and score for us."
Scotus should have a great opportunity to begin exploring other options on Thursday at Schuyler. The Warriors are 0-11 with four goals for and 67 against. Schuyler hasn't scored a goal on Scotus in seven years.
"There are definitely some things we have to improve on, but we did step up and played well against a good team," coach Brezenski said. "The first half was probably one of the best halves we've played in a while."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.