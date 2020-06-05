Blex preparing to take over boys hoops, AD spot at Cross County

He returned to his home state as a girls junior varsity basketball coach at Cambridge for two years before stepping into the boys head hoops job for seven. Blex and his wife Lynn took jobs with SRC to be closer to home.

They have one little girl, Cora, and a son on the way any day now. Lynn will remain teaching in Shelby while Jimmy starts a new phase of his career in Stromsburg.

"The one year that I was able to be with him was a great year," SRC boys head coach Grant Gabel said. "I knew of his track record, and I had complete faith in anything and everything I gave him."

Blex incorporated the 1-3-1 defense, a mainstay of his, to the Husky boys. Unfortunately for Gabel, he'll now have to play against that scheme. The Huskies and the Cougars are traditional rivals, just 14 miles apart.

"His defensive philosophy, his ways of breaking things down on the defensive side of the ball is something I will take with me. He's been around the 1-3-1 his entire life," Gabel said. "He's going to have a lot on his plate as AD and the head coaching job. But I have complete respect for Jimmy, and I know he's going to do a fabulous job over there in Stromsburg."