Blex preparing to take over boys hoops, AD spot at Cross County

Few athletic directors in Nebraska are stepping into the situation Jimmy Blex will inherit at Cross County.
The former Syracuse Rocket and Nebraska-Kearney grad takes over for Dan Conway as AD and boys basketball coach following one season as boys assistant to Grant Gabel at Shelby-Rising City, and one year as the Husky track coach.
The basketball program he will assume went 18-7 a year ago and has won double-digit games for the past six seasons. The athletic department has overseen tremendous strides in girls sports and, perhaps most notably, a football program that was one win away from the state championship last November.
Though spending one year at SRC wasn't what he had in mind, the potential at Cross County both personally and professionally was too good to pass up.
“The opportunity to be at Cross County with the coaching, great program, great community and great school, and then the opportunity to get into administration as an AD was attractive," Blex said. "It was a great opportunity I had to take a chance on."
Blex grew up a four-sport athlete in Syracuse playing football, basketball, summer baseball and competing in track. His high school science teacher left a big impact in terms of seeking coaching and education.
Following his degree from UNK, Blex was in Arizona for only one year when the 2008 financial crisis hit. He had always planned to come back to Nebraska but was quickly forced to when, as one of the new teachers, his position was terminated.
He returned to his home state as a girls junior varsity basketball coach at Cambridge for two years before stepping into the boys head hoops job for seven. Blex and his wife Lynn took jobs with SRC to be closer to home.
They have one little girl, Cora, and a son on the way any day now. Lynn will remain teaching in Shelby while Jimmy starts a new phase of his career in Stromsburg.
"The one year that I was able to be with him was a great year," SRC boys head coach Grant Gabel said. "I knew of his track record, and I had complete faith in anything and everything I gave him."
Blex incorporated the 1-3-1 defense, a mainstay of his, to the Husky boys. Unfortunately for Gabel, he'll now have to play against that scheme. The Huskies and the Cougars are traditional rivals, just 14 miles apart.
"His defensive philosophy, his ways of breaking things down on the defensive side of the ball is something I will take with me. He's been around the 1-3-1 his entire life," Gabel said. "He's going to have a lot on his plate as AD and the head coaching job. But I have complete respect for Jimmy, and I know he's going to do a fabulous job over there in Stromsburg."
Blex's first love was football. In high school, he aspired to be a high school football coach. However, since then, he's turned down a few opportunities on the gridiron to stay on the hardwood. His love for hoops continued to grow and evolve into the passion it is today.
"As I started coaching, coaching basketball was a little more enjoyable – there’s more competition, more games, more opportunities to compete. There’s not as much practice time in between competitions. I enjoyed getting back out there and, win or lose, getting back out there and moving on. I enjoyed that aspect."
As a player, he and the Rockets played in Lincoln at the state tournament three times. As a coach, he counts winning a track championship his second year at Cambridge and a boys hoops conference title as his top achievements.
The Cross County boys ended last season on a 12-game winning streak before a loss to eventual district final team Twin River in the first round of subdistricts.
SRC was 18-7 with Blex as an assistant in 2020, losing in the district final to Yutan.
As a head coach at Cambridge, he went 103-65 in 12 seasons, coached in two district finals and two subdistrict finals. A 59-46 loss to 22-5 Arcadia-Loup City in the 2018 district final was as close as he and the Trojans came to playing at state.
In his varsity days back in the early 2000s, Blex and the Rockets played in the state semifinals twice.
“It was a neat experience to compete in Lincoln a few times. I’ve always been trying to start that and get back there as a coach," Blex said. "That would be a huge stepping stone. Hopefully, we get a chance to do that at Cross County."
Perhaps the most important lesson Blex has learned in his decade of coaching is how to develop players at the small school level. With a lower enrollment and, thus, fewer players, Blex has been forced to work with what he has and adapt what he wants to do on a yearly basis.
That will also be the case at Cross County though laying the foundation won't be necessary. He already has a solid program in boys basketball and an athletic department with a volleyball team that went 23-9 with 13 straight wins to start the season, a girls basketball program that was 20-5 also with 13 wins in a row and a football program that started 1-3 before losing to the eventual state champion in the state semis.
“I just have to build off what they kind of already have. Starting with a youth program his huge. You develop your philosophy a little bit as you go," Blex said. "You’re not always going to do the same thing the same way every year. You take your lumps when you have them and hopefully enjoy the good seasons, ride them out and take advantage of them."
Cross County's best season in the near 20 years since the school was founded is a 2006 girls basketball runner-up. The Cougars have 12 appearances in the state football tournament, two in state volleyball and none in boys basketball. Cross County is also seeking its first cross country individual and team championships and track team championships.
“I think they have a good culture in place already. I don’t need to come in and change everything. They have good pieces in place, they have good programs in place, they have good coaches there already and had a well-organized athletic department under coach Conway," Blex said. ...“Both Stromsburg and Benedict, the people have been very welcoming. They support their school, and that’s very attractive."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
