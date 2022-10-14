Bohden Jedlicka/Carter Goc reach Round of 16 at state in #2 doubles

Columbus High #2 doubles pair of senior Bohden Jedlicka and junior Carter Goc reached the Round of 16 Thursday at the NSAA Class A Boys Tennis Championships at the Koch Tennis Center in Omaha.

Jedlicka/Goc entered the state tournament as the No. 13 overall seed. In the Round of 16, the pair defeated Fremont seniors Bryce Reeson and Brandon Gallo for the third time this season, winning 6-2 6-2 to advance to the Round of 16. It was Columbus' first win at a state tournament in two years.

Their season came to end in the next round against the No. 4 seed Omaha Creighton Prep. Junior Jays senior Benjamin Bryant and sophomore Leopold Owen defeated Columbus 6-1 6-3, ending Jedlicka/Goc's season. Jedlicka/Goc ended the season with a 23-12 record.

In #1 doubles, seniors Blake Wemhoff and Alex Zoucha squared off against the No. 15 overall seed Millard South. Patriot seniors Drew Carey and Drew Devries came back to win the match 6-7 (6-8), 6-1, (12-10) to advance. Wemhoff/Zoucha finished the year 19-14.

Carter Trebac and Alan Estrada-Morales competed in #1 and #2 singles, respectively. Trebac was defeated by Elkhorn South junior Andrew Nelson, the No. 3 overall seed, 6-0 6-0. Estrada-Morales fell to No. 8 overall seed, Bryce Ripley of Bellevue West, 6-0 6-0.