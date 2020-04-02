Boone Central Golf: A new experience for many Cardinals

Also new to the Cardinals is first-year head coach Eric Albers. Albers hasn't coached golf since he was the head coach at Franklin in 2011-12.

He coached the Flyers to a Class D state title in 2011.

Being a first-year head coach presents its own set of challenges, many of which could obviously not have been predicted.

"I'm just trying to relate to the guys and getting to know the guys," he said. "Most of the guys I have out didn’t do football. I was kind of getting to know those guys and getting to understand how they practice and what skills they were good at before I took over the job, and then relaying the message to them of what I expect out of them when we go to practice each day for golf."

Boone Central completed two weeks of practice before the suspension started then was extended.

"The first week was really nice," Albers said. "We practiced outside on the range and played a few holes. The second week we were in and out. Inside (we were) doing some cardio and some flexibility training."

