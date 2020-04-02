Boone Central Golf: A new experience for many Cardinals

Editor's note: Although the spring sports season remains in question, the Telegram will continue to provide season previews for each of our teams. Some photos of this year's athletes were acquired before schools were closed. For others, we shall hope to have events to cover in the weeks ahead but will have to rely on file photos in the mean time.
Boone Central boys golf is about as inexperienced as they come. The team is led by two sophomores while six freshmen, with little to no golf experience, round out the rest of the roster.
It's lone state qualifier from last year, Bradon Anderson, has graduated, and the Cardinals now look for new players to lead the team.
Anderson broke a five-year state tournament drought for Boone Central, with Kade Leetch's 2012 appearance the most recent until last year.
The last Cardinal to earn a medal at state was Bryce Morgan in 2009 after placing 15th.
Boone Central's last team appearance was 12 years ago in 2008.
To add to the inexperience, the new players aren't able to practice together since the NSAA suspended all activities until May 1.
Also new to the Cardinals is first-year head coach Eric Albers. Albers hasn't coached golf since he was the head coach at Franklin in 2011-12.
He coached the Flyers to a Class D state title in 2011.
Being a first-year head coach presents its own set of challenges, many of which could obviously not have been predicted.
"I'm just trying to relate to the guys and getting to know the guys," he said. "Most of the guys I have out didn’t do football. I was kind of getting to know those guys and getting to understand how they practice and what skills they were good at before I took over the job, and then relaying the message to them of what I expect out of them when we go to practice each day for golf."
Boone Central completed two weeks of practice before the suspension started then was extended.
"The first week was really nice," Albers said. "We practiced outside on the range and played a few holes. The second week we were in and out. Inside (we were) doing some cardio and some flexibility training."
You have free articles remaining.
Albers is looking to sophomores James Erickson and Jacob Devine to be the leaders in their second season.
"I asked my two sophomores to be leaders," Albers said. "It’s tough to be on every hole watching every kid play. I kind of told them that it comes with leadership as being the older guys and more experienced guys."
As far as freshmen, Ben Kohl and Colton Simons have already shown they have a knack for the game and were improving daily.
"Two of my freshmen have natural swings for not playing a lot of golf," Albers said. "I know they’ve played in the past; with their parents during the summer times. You can see that they have really natural swings, which are always easier to coach than trying to just start from scratch."
Eli Dozler, Darren Petersen, Lucas Krueger and Harrison Kuta round out the rest of the roster. While they may not have much experience, there was some initial excitement about performances during early training.
As players became more consistent with their ball striking, enthusiasm continued to rise.
"It’s fun to watch those guys hit a good shot," Albers said. "They get excited and they want to keep going. They expect to hit another shot and another shot. It’s always fun to see progress."
It's also exciting for Albers, who gets to teach the game to players that haven't learned it before.
"(They're) just learning the basics of golf," he said. "It’s always fun to teach young kids how you want to coach them. Kind of seeing this is how a swing works. You see them when you get out on the course to apply the skills that you’re coaching.
"I know I have two or three kids that have hardly ever touched a golf club. I knew that it was going to be a process, and we’d try to get better every day when we go out there."
With five varsity spots on a roster, the competition should be fierce.
Although the talent pool is young and inexperienced, the main thing that Albers is looking for is for his players to get better as the season goes along.
"I told them day one when we had our rules meeting that our goal is to improve every day when we’re out on the course," he said.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!